Went on a 4x4 off road adventure tour, excellent, driver was fun and knowledgeable. The off road part was not very long, but it was an experience to go up the narrow steep road as well.
Nice amount of time at stops, did not feel rushed. Would recommend great day
...
Took a local taxi to cliff top and then Monte top station, friendly local driver. Far quicker than queuing for cable car ascent. Tropical gardens pleasant experience with reasonable entry free and cafe prices. Took Gondola down, no queues. ...
Madeira is a beautiful island. We were unlucky with our tour experience but know from previous visits how lovely the island is.
I highly recommend the cable car and toboggan tour that we took on a previous cruise. If you want to visit Blandy’s then DIY is a better experience and much cheaper. ...
Would have enjoyed a longer stay in Funchal. Great walking around on land first time in a week since we left Fort Lauderdale. Weather was nice. Locals were friendly and shopping at the nearby shopping mall had a great book store. The library was taken out of Sky Princess because of Covid we were told by Princess at guest services. We walked right off the ship and enjoyed it so much. ...
Do the cable car ride up the mountain. Then take the sleigh ride back down. It’s expensive but well worth it!!
Just don’t walk down the mountain after. Take a taxi and be thankful. It’s about a mile and a half down a one in three hilll. ...