Los Angeles Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
5958 reviews

1-10 of 5,959 Los Angeles Cruise Reviews

Great to be cruising again

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
dvanwa
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall, we had a pleasant experience. Except for the cabin steward who cleaned our room the day we embarked, all staff members were fantastic!. Our room had not been cleaned by 2:00…and we were not given an extension cord for a medical device despite asking him twice. Our Diamond Member concierge came through, however. Our cabin steward, Shinnelle was amazing for the remaining part of the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

What a GREAT west coast cruise

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
jokeji11
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were offered a GREAT deal to board this ship to the Mexican Rivera. 140.00 per person, 7 days. Never having been to the west coast my wife and I jumped at the deal. Needless to say, it was one of our BEST cruises. The three ports, (Puerta Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo) were super. We loved them all and found the people to be SO friendly and helpful. We would do this trip again and have ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Cloud 9 Spa Interior

Not our type of cruise

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
CruiseMark
6-10 Cruises • Age 2020s

Just got off the Panorama yesterday. Here are my quick thoughts: Had a Havana Aft Extended Balcony on Deck 9. Fantastic view, loved the location right below the Lido and pizza station. It also shielded us from some of the soot that lower aft balconies reported. You do hear the occasional chair being moved on the deck above, but it wasn’t too bad. We tried all of the specialty restaurants ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Great to be back on Princess

Review for Majestic Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Freeperson
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had a wonderful time aboard Majestic Princess. We were a little worried after reading so many negative reviews, but we're happy to report that the Princess folks are still doing a great job. The ship was spotlessly clean and the crew was constantly sanitizing and cleaning. There were only 1,800 passengers on board so venues were never crowded. The crew was thrilled to be back at work ...
Sail Date: April 2022

West Coast Adventure

Review for Majestic Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
CalCruiser93036
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This is part 2 of a back-to-back cruise beginning last week on the California Coastal. This second part we went to San Diego first and it was a very nice day there. We have family so were able to visit with them before returning to ship to hang out. After that was a cold and rougher day at sea before arriving in San Francisco. San Francisco's itinerary was shortened from when we booked the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Not ready for prime time

Review for Discovery Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Lscruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I admit up front a bias against Princess because of the Medallion App. After 22 Princess cruises and 3 with the app requirement, Princess has dropped off my list of preferred cruise lines. But this review should be about the new ship so I will reserve that discussion until later. This is a beautiful new ship with a fantastic crew who try their best to provide exceptional service. It is ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Enjoyable experience!

Review for Viking Orion to Canada & New England

User Avatar
SeaDragon63
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My spouse and I chose the Viking Cruises “Pacific Coast Explorer” itinerary as our first sailing after the pandemic eased. Our last cruise in 2019 had been a Viking cruise to Norway, and we had been more than impressed with the ship (the Star), and the staff, food, ports, and onboard entertainment, and amenities. So we did not hesitate to book another Viking vacation, and having Viking handle ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Great food and beverage can’t overcome room and service problems

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
CruiserFromMaine
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on the Regatta, round trip Los Angeles, on April 24. It was our first cruise on Oceania and we were looking forward to trying a new cruise line. Here is my long review. Our overall impression is that the Regatta has great cuisine, as promised, but it is let down by other areas. The osso buco and carbonara in Toscana and beef bourguignon were some of the best meals on a cruise ship, ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Round trip LA to Cabo

Review for Discovery Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
mcbridm
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to "Test Drive" the Princess Discovery prior to our group cruise to Alaska in August. Ship is new. Therefore, everything is in top shape. We felt they had some staffing issue - hopefully, they will be fully staffed prior to our August cruise. Even though there were empty tables, restaurant reservations were almost impossible to get on the Medallion App. We finally managed to beg the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Fun cruise with wonderful itinerary

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
SeattleSeattle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were "snow. birds" returning to Seattle from S. California and chose cruising as an alternative to driving from Palm Springs to Seattle. The costs were comparable to driving and sightseeing for six days. But the plane is less expensive. We had a perfect port call on Catalina Island and rented a golf cart there for touring. We had two port days in San Francisco and toured Alcatraz - a ...
Sail Date: April 2022

