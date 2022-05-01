Wanting to celebrate Christmas and New Year away from the doom laden 2021, our plans had to be changed due to the uncertainty of travel to the U.S. A lucky chance took us to this cruise which included the Canary Islands for Christmas and to the fabulous firework display in Madeira for New Year.
We have travelled with Fred only once before and found the whole experience comfortable and ...
In fairness the cabins & waiting staff have been wonderful, however our dreadful experience occurred in the Britannia Lounge when our party of six tried to move a chair - the young lady Hostess (Ms P) stormed over to our table and was most aggressive saying we couldn’t sit together and then went to call security, we had very politely tried to explain we were allowed to seat together as a group of ...
We have been on many p and o cruises on various ships and really enjoyed them This ship is not for us you have to book dining for every meal on an app you download when you get on board. Even have to book entertainment in some cases but these were repeated a lot . Rooms only done once a day Think very short of staff or that’s how it seemed. This was supposed to be a Norwegian fiord’s cruise ...
We chose this 7-night cruise because we had always wanted to see the Norwegian Fjords.
Embarkation at Southampton was fairly quick - after our vaccination certificates and health questionnaire had been closely checked. Passengers were not obliged to wear masks, except in the theatre, and only a few did, but every crew member was permanently masked, and sanitisation dispensers were all over the ...
Beautiful ship, couldn't fault it, staff lovely, cabins fantastic, brilliant entertainment. But- We did not go to the Fjords. We went to 3 x Norway ports. Due to high winds and rain on the one day IONA was due to go down the fjord to Olden it couldn't do it I think due to its size. I have previously been to the fjords twice in much worse weather and the ships been able to get in. I think this ...
A very fair review based on our actual experiences.
Biggest gripe. We chose this cruise to see the Fjords within Norway. The port of Olden was skipped completely due to 50mph winds. So although the cruise was advertised as “Norwegian Fjords” – we didn’t even get to see any with the skipping of the Olden port. The ship also did not cruise through Innvikfjorden NOR Nordfjord therefore we saw no ...
We wanted to see the Norwegian Fjords and thought the cruise sold as a Norwegian Fjord cruise would allow us to do that. What we got was a Norwegian coastal cruise with zero scenic fjords seen during the entire trip. After a first stop at Stavanger we were due to go to Olden and cruise by the scenic Fjords. Due to winds of 50 mph the Captain advised that we could not enter the Fjords and visit ...
My wife and I enjoy cruising on small ships and wanted to see Iceland, this is as honest an appraisal as I can give on the whole Fred Olsen experience.
Cabin.
We had a premier suite which was perfect.
Staff.
Absolutely fine with one or two exceptions.
Mask etiquette
Some clown thought it was a good idea to let people sit in crowded restaurants without masks and dance in large ...
We chose this cruise because although we had sailed QM2 several times Transatlantic, we had never been on the QE. The dates fit our schedule—sail the QM2 over to Southampton, a week in England and sail the QE back Southampton to Fort Lauderdale. Our leg was the beginning of the QE’s longer leg, she will be sailing over a month, all the way to Alaska. My observations:
Embarkation in Southampton ...
2hours to check in.
Booked all inclusive,just as well with the outrageous prices.
WiFi extortionate,and didn't work for 3 days.
MSC wouldn't give rebate,even though the fault was rectified,by the time I got to the pool area it had disappeared again.
Entertainment a joke.
One act was impressions of Frank Spencer,Steptoe an Son,Hancock,which must have bewildered the ...