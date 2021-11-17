We had done a fantastic Norwegian Coastal Cruise/ Northern Lights with Hurtigruten 5 years ago. We so admired the focus on science, shore experiences and excellent food.
The British Isles cruise offered even more off-boat excursions and the varied talents of the expedition guides made for a lifetime of memories. The offerings gave very active guests plenty of stimulation while also offering ...
An expedition, not a cruise, with many scientific experts on board to help, talk and lecture, with their own areas of expertise.
Particularly good if you were interested in bird and sea wildlife and the geology of our country / islands.
We were travelling to some remot'ish islands and taking into account all safety issues they managed to get us to land at all the destinations. All bar about ...
This was just what I wanted and so much more. I chose this cruise as I had heard such good reviews from friends, family and then Boom radio UK mentioned it too.
It surpassed my wildest dreams. On board there was lectures, science projects, talks, and art. Off the ship we were offered, snow shoe hikes, rib rides, dog sledding, cross country skiing, guided walks, bus trips and a polar swim!! The ...
Never been to Norway before. HURTIGRUTEN is an excellent company that got great reviews that I now endorse that. At a difficult ( Covid) time, they were well organised both on and off board the ship. They had excellent staff members who no matter what their job was performed it cheerfully and professionally without exception. Nothing on any trip goes exactly to plan, but, any hiccups were dealt ...
I chose this cruise as i wished to see first hand the northern lights. They appeared on two nights and the captain alerted your cabin immediately.
I had recommendation from people who had completed the coastal voyage on post ships. This cruise was definitely an “expedition” you need to be fit to attempt the hiking programmes and be aware of what it may be like to kayak and paddle board in ...
Relished the idea of exploring the coastal landscape of Norway and trying new activities. The cruise more than lived up to my expectations. Every element of the team couldn't do enough to keep everyone safe, well informed, well fed and able to choose from a wide range of activities on board and off the boat. There was a good balance between energetic activities and cultural ones such as ...
We really wanted to experience the Arctic Circle and hopefully the Northern Lights and this cruise delivered in spades! The ship is small compared to others we have been on but the standards on board are exemplary. The cabin whilst on the small side (Polar Outside) was big enough with everything we needed, the cleanliness was superb and the shower was the best we have had on any ship. All the ...
Although we were sailing during the pandemic and there was more crew than guests, this meant the service and care to attention to every detail was second to none.
Northern Lights were witnessed and husky dog trails were just two of the amazing experiences on this delightful ship with amazing scenery, activities and exceptional staff.
Attention to detail was perfect from the restaurant staff ...
Chosen for the Northern Lights, the cruise became more about the scenery and overall experience on MS Maud. The boat was less than half full due to covid restrictions which no doubt helped as we didn't have to worry about queuing for excursions and received amazing service and support from all the crew. The excursions were well described and organised and mostly we were able to join everything we ...