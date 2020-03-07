  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
109 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 109 London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury) Cruise Reviews

Good offering from a new cruise line

Review for Ambience to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
rosy6621
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Overall we had a wonderful trip on board Ambience visiting the Norwegian Fjords. This was only the second sailing for the ship so we were apprehensive arriving but had a lovely time. We embarked the ship very easily and our cabin was available straight away which was a lovely surprise. We travelled by train to the terminal and there was a free shuttle bus which dropped us off at the terminal ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Very friendly and efficient crew.

Review for Ambience to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Chamole
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Norwegian Fjord beauty in the Spring was my initial choice but it was also a trial cruise for me as a single. The crew organised 3 meetings onboard for singles and this was very helpful. However as an over 50’s cruise everyone I met was very open and friendly. The crew were very friendly and efficient and this is a strength that I praise Ambassador for. There were teething problems on the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Maiden Voyage - Hamburg

Review for Ambience to Europe - All

User Avatar
FluffFreak
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

New cruise line, new ship. Was booked to sail on Ambience as Ada Johnson under CMV but obviously didn't make it. Loved the ship, very reminiscent of Colombus. Felt at home straight away, Ambience is a friendly ship and was good to see so many of the staff the were on CMV ships. The drinks were very random from bar to bar, that's a work in progress. Food was outstanding, from the 'buffet', ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Maiden cruise on Ambience

Review for Ambience to Europe - All

User Avatar
ETFCfan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as it was the maiden voyage of Ambience the new and at the moment only ship of the new Ambassador cruise line. We used to enjoy Cruise and Maritime and thought we would do theirs as a taster for the new line. The fact the cruise left from Tilbury was good for us too. Embarkation was the quickest ever followed by copious amounts of free bubbly at the very lively sailaway. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Great staff and service; less than satisfactory shore excursions

Review for Viking Venus to Europe - All

User Avatar
DeputyBill
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It was a "Bucket List" item....wanted to see the British Isles and this specific cruise with Viking Ocean Cruises met our want list. Lots of stops in England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Norway. The good: No one under 18 years old allowed on Viking Cruises. Very quiet ship, no loud people or parties. Great staff and service. The staff learned our meal and drink ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Skipping ports, no independent travel - caveat emptor

Review for Viking Venus to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Lkowen001
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise for the itinerary, but it has been a total disappointment to this point. Before we left, stop in Stavanger replaced with Shetland Islands…bad weather in Shetlands changed the new plan so the port of call was skipped. Stopped a day later in Trondheim where the included tour was 1.5 hr 2 stop panoramic bus tour of not much. Next stop - Bodo - also cancelled due to weather…it ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We are sorry to learn aspects of your travel with us did not meet expectation, Lkowen001, and appreciate you sharing your concerns. While you have our assurances that any necessary itinerary...

Sail Date: February 2022

A Great Cruise with some issues

Review for Viking Venus to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
rfmagui
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our first Viking experience. The ship was beautiful and in great shape, as a one-year old ship should be. The staff was phenomenal, helpful and cheerful. The entertainers were wonderful and very accessible. We interacted with the cruise director more than we had with all previous directors combined. Even the Captain was friendly and accessible. Food was excellent with only a few ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Embarking shamble

Review for Disney Magic to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Fair comment
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sailed from Tilbury for 2 day staycation 4 adults plus 22 month old toddler We all provided proof of double vaccine and paid £72 for little one to have test by the company Disney use. Arrived at Tilbury with 2.15 embarkation slot. Had the Disney app already downloaded so had everything organised. Waited in line for half hour then told we all need another lateral flow test. Even the little one ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

An amazing sailing ship cruise

Review for Golden Horizon to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Spysmum
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This cruise, long anticipated after so long a lock down , was simply glorious. We have cruised several hundred times over 40 years, but this sailing ship cruise on Golden Horizon was exceptional in so many ways. We’d planned to be on the original inaugural cruse, but as it was cancelled we chose a Harwich round trip during Cowes week, a 11 day trip. As we joined the 5 masts towered over the port, ...
Read More

Response from MaddieT, Tradewind Voyages

Hello, Thank you for your kind words - we are thrilled that you had such a special time on board sailing with us. We hope to welcome you on board again soon to experience another sailing...

Sail Date: August 2021

Wishlist fulfilled

Review for Fridtjof Nansen to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
BizzyBea17
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I had, for a long time, a desire to cruise with Hurtigruten and when they offered showcase cruises from UK I booked the first one sailing from Tilbury. The onboard experience surpassed what I had imagined. Embarking was uncomplicated and fairly speedy, considering everyone had to be tested for the Covid 19 virus before boarding the ship. I favoured the idea of checking in on the allocated ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Other Cruise Styles from London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury) Reviews
London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury) Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
