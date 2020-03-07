Overall we had a wonderful trip on board Ambience visiting the Norwegian Fjords. This was only the second sailing for the ship so we were apprehensive arriving but had a lovely time.
We embarked the ship very easily and our cabin was available straight away which was a lovely surprise. We travelled by train to the terminal and there was a free shuttle bus which dropped us off at the terminal ...
Norwegian Fjord beauty in the Spring was my initial choice but it was also a trial cruise for me as a single. The crew organised 3 meetings onboard for singles and this was very helpful. However as an over 50’s cruise everyone I met was very open and friendly.
The crew were very friendly and efficient and this is a strength that I praise Ambassador for. There were teething problems on the ship ...
New cruise line, new ship. Was booked to sail on Ambience as Ada Johnson under CMV but obviously didn't make it. Loved the ship, very reminiscent of Colombus. Felt at home straight away, Ambience is a friendly ship and was good to see so many of the staff the were on CMV ships. The drinks were very random from bar to bar, that's a work in progress. Food was outstanding, from the 'buffet', ...
We chose this cruise as it was the maiden voyage of Ambience the new and at the moment only ship of the new Ambassador cruise line. We used to enjoy Cruise and Maritime and thought we would do theirs as a taster for the new line. The fact the cruise left from Tilbury was good for us too.
Embarkation was the quickest ever followed by copious amounts of free bubbly at the very lively sailaway. We ...
It was a "Bucket List" item....wanted to see the British Isles and this specific cruise with Viking Ocean Cruises met our want list. Lots of stops in England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Norway.
The good: No one under 18 years old allowed on Viking Cruises. Very quiet ship, no loud people or parties. Great staff and service. The staff learned our meal and drink ...
I chose this cruise for the itinerary, but it has been a total disappointment to this point. Before we left, stop in Stavanger replaced with Shetland Islands…bad weather in Shetlands changed the new plan so the port of call was skipped. Stopped a day later in Trondheim where the included tour was 1.5 hr 2 stop panoramic bus tour of not much. Next stop - Bodo - also cancelled due to weather…it ...
Our first Viking experience. The ship was beautiful and in great shape, as a one-year old ship should be. The staff was phenomenal, helpful and cheerful. The entertainers were wonderful and very accessible. We interacted with the cruise director more than we had with all previous directors combined. Even the Captain was friendly and accessible. Food was excellent with only a few ...
Sailed from Tilbury for 2 day staycation 4 adults plus 22 month old toddler
We all provided proof of double vaccine and paid £72 for little one to have test by the company Disney use. Arrived at Tilbury with 2.15 embarkation slot. Had the Disney app already downloaded so had everything organised. Waited in line for half hour then told we all need another lateral flow test. Even the little one ...
This cruise, long anticipated after so long a lock down , was simply glorious. We have cruised several hundred times over 40 years, but this sailing ship cruise on Golden Horizon was exceptional in so many ways. We’d planned to be on the original inaugural cruse, but as it was cancelled we chose a Harwich round trip during Cowes week, a 11 day trip. As we joined the 5 masts towered over the port, ...
I had, for a long time, a desire to cruise with Hurtigruten and when they offered showcase cruises from UK I booked the first one sailing from Tilbury. The onboard experience surpassed what I had imagined. Embarking was uncomplicated and fairly speedy, considering everyone had to be tested for the Covid 19 virus before boarding the ship. I favoured the idea of checking in on the allocated ...