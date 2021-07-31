  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Liverpool Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
116 reviews

1-10 of 116 Liverpool Cruise Reviews

Review for Sirena to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
IBADVL
6-10 Cruises

Beatles tour. Much to see if we had more time in Liverpool. ...
Sail Date: July 2022

Review for Emerald Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Rachand
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Brilliant stop, right into the heart of the city. ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Emerald Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Cruisinggal67
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We explored it on our own and found it so easy to get around. Lots to see. ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Sky Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
ES5331
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Lots to see and do and can walk from port to beautiful Liverpool Docks or Caven club or Beatles museum etc Hop on Hop off buses. ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
littleredriding
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Easy to walk to the Albert Dock and John Lewis! ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Review for Marella Explorer 2 to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Joan 2333
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Walk of ship and lots to see & do. Would have preferred longer here ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
custard75
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Fantastic, could spend days here. HOHO bus, boat tours, museums, etc. ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Review for Borealis to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
tring
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Was a good embarkation location for those of us who live in the North. The itinerary was changed so we did not go to Norway. ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - All

User Avatar
GeeJayUK
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Ship was docked right alongside the Liver building, closest of all the dockings. We did the coach tour around the city streets as we have visited Liverpool before and been on Beatles' tours, so didn't need to repeat that. Tour was good, being a Sunday, traffic was light and a good tour guide. Trip passes by both Liverpool FC and Everton FC grounds. We had 30 minute of Beatles music prior to our ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
olivanova
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We went on a very enjoyable walking tour of the historical dock area, the three graces, the town hall, and the old and new Cavern clubs associated with the Beatles. Debbie, our guide, was very pleasant, extremely informative and a credit to Liverpool. ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Other Cruise Styles from Liverpool Reviews
Liverpool Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Liverpool Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Liverpool Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Liverpool Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Liverpool Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews
