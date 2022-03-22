  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Lisbon Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
390 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 390 Lisbon Cruise Reviews

April 2022 - Spring Cruise on the Douro

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - All

User Avatar
mikerem48
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

April 2022 - My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (24+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our fifth river cruise on Viking. Our Douro River Cruise started in Lisbon, Portugal on April 4, 2022. We took the pre-cruise option. This was our first trip out of the USA since 2019. Our flight from Florida arrived a few days early so we could enjoy Lisbon ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda

Customer care

Review for Viking Hemming to Europe - All

User Avatar
Gloriann
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I enjoyed our latest Viking trip on the Douro River in Portugal. The Tivoli hotel in Lisbon was first class and set the tone for the trip. The crew of the Hemming was attentive, the food delicious and the excursions were interesting and fun. Unfortunately for me, I tested positive for COVID and missed the last excursion due to quarantine rules. My husband and I spent the day in ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Seriously unimpressed and then they remove you from Facebook page!

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
badgeressex
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time SilverSeas after several Regent cruises. We were looking forward to trying Silver Seas and their new ship Silver Dawn seemed the ideal opportunity. It turned out to be the first cruise as earlier trips were put off. First impressions were not good with a 100 metre queue for embarcation - fortunately not raining in Lisbon but a cold breeze. There were only 2 check in desks operational ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Not really 6 star.

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Dumbkoff
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have just got home from 7 days, from Lisbon to Barcelona, on the Silver Dawn. I have been very disappointed in the whole trip after seeing all the breathless comments on how good Silverseas are. They have serious lessons to learn if they are going to continue selling themselves as a 6 star cruise line. On arrival at the port in Lisbon we found a long queue standing outside in the midday sun, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

No longer 6 star service

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Directir
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed twice before with SS and enjoyed it. This was prior to its buy out. Joining the ship at Lisbon after queuing for 3 hours in passport control , we eventually found a SS rep who put us on a coach to travel to the port. Stood for a long time in the sun in a queue that was not moving. No communication by staff there. Once we started to move (1 hour later) the check in and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Hit or miss food, inattentive cabin staff

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
BostonGCC
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise for its North African itinerary which was changed at the last moment, when Morocco closed its ports to cruise ships. This was probably the biggest factor in my disappointment. I also had very high expectations for this cruise line, based on reviews. However, I found the food in the main dining room to be a real letdown (especially the bread, desserts, and ice cream). The ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Food Better than October Voyage on Quest

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
ATLConsultant
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 2nd trip on the Quest -- both during COVID. We travelled in late October from Rome to Barcelona. Amazing service during that trip and while the service this time was very good it wasn't as impressive or sharp as in October. Staff seemed so eager back in October and have since dulled a bit in enthusiasm but they're still fantastic. Food (and entertainment) we found to be the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Well maintained vessel, but standards have definitely dropped

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
granthodgkinson
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise to get back onto the water. Like so many others, we missed cruising through the pandemic. We saw this cruise surface, realised the vessel was not fully booked, had the time and made the booking. We had cruised on Riviera in December 2018 (from Miami) and Marina in 2017 (from Rome) so we are familiar with the line and the vessel. We enjoy the Penthouse Suites (from 2018) and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

AZAMA ZING!

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Amato8a
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are in our sixties and have been in more than 30 cruises so far. This one was our first with AZAMARA. The ship is beautiful and the perfect size for this itinerary. From the moment we step onboard we were welcomed by our names by the Captain and all the staff. It was so nice and unexpected! We went directly to the cabin and we had a bottle of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries as a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Disappointing

Review for Seabourn Encore to Canary Islands

User Avatar
jos12
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The crew was vey friendly.Fantastic CD and ass.CD. They had a lot of humor during team trivia. The food was very disappointing. We had a friendly waiter at dinner who was always willing to get one specific wine from the daily available ones. Once I choose excargots; they were frozen, so I asked a new portion. That was a little better but still too cold. I liked nice cabin. Room enough and in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Lisbon Reviews
Lisbon River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Lisbon River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Lisbon Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
Lisbon Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Lisbon Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Lisbon Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.