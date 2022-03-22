April 2022 - My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (24+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our fifth river cruise on Viking. Our Douro River Cruise started in Lisbon, Portugal on April 4, 2022. We took the pre-cruise option. This was our first trip out of the USA since 2019.
Our flight from Florida arrived a few days early so we could enjoy Lisbon ...
My husband and I enjoyed our latest Viking trip on the Douro River in Portugal. The Tivoli hotel in Lisbon was first class and set the tone for the trip. The crew of the Hemming was attentive, the food delicious and the excursions were interesting and fun. Unfortunately for me, I tested positive for COVID and missed the last excursion due to quarantine rules. My husband and I spent the day in ...
First time SilverSeas after several Regent cruises. We were looking forward to trying Silver Seas and their new ship Silver Dawn seemed the ideal opportunity. It turned out to be the first cruise as earlier trips were put off.
First impressions were not good with a 100 metre queue for embarcation - fortunately not raining in Lisbon but a cold breeze. There were only 2 check in desks operational ...
I have just got home from 7 days, from Lisbon to Barcelona, on the Silver Dawn. I have been very disappointed in the whole trip after seeing all the breathless comments on how good Silverseas are. They have serious lessons to learn if they are going to continue selling themselves as a 6 star cruise line.
On arrival at the port in Lisbon we found a long queue standing outside in the midday sun, ...
We have sailed twice before with SS and enjoyed it. This was prior to its buy out.
Joining the ship at Lisbon after queuing for 3 hours in passport control , we eventually found a SS rep who put us on a coach to travel to the port.
Stood for a long time in the sun in a queue that was not moving. No communication by staff there.
Once we started to move (1 hour later) the check in and ...
I chose this cruise for its North African itinerary which was changed at the last moment, when Morocco closed its ports to cruise ships. This was probably the biggest factor in my disappointment. I also had very high expectations for this cruise line, based on reviews. However, I found the food in the main dining room to be a real letdown (especially the bread, desserts, and ice cream). The ...
This was our 2nd trip on the Quest -- both during COVID.
We travelled in late October from Rome to Barcelona. Amazing service during that trip and while the service this time was very good it wasn't as impressive or sharp as in October. Staff seemed so eager back in October and have since dulled a bit in enthusiasm but they're still fantastic.
Food (and entertainment) we found to be the ...
We chose this cruise to get back onto the water. Like so many others, we missed cruising through the pandemic. We saw this cruise surface, realised the vessel was not fully booked, had the time and made the booking. We had cruised on Riviera in December 2018 (from Miami) and Marina in 2017 (from Rome) so we are familiar with the line and the vessel.
We enjoy the Penthouse Suites (from 2018) and ...
We are in our sixties and have been in more than 30 cruises so far. This one was our first with AZAMARA. The ship is beautiful and the perfect size for this itinerary. From the moment we step onboard we were welcomed by our names by the Captain and all the staff. It was so nice and unexpected! We went directly to the cabin and we had a bottle of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries as a ...
The crew was vey friendly.Fantastic CD and ass.CD. They had a lot of humor during team trivia.
The food was very disappointing. We had a friendly waiter at dinner who was always willing to get one specific wine from the daily available ones. Once I choose excargots; they were frozen, so I asked a new portion. That was a little better but still too cold.
I liked nice cabin. Room enough and in ...