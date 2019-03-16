Our guide had terrible English and kept speaking to our group (almost all of whom have professional degrees) like we were kindergartners. We were taken to the Surquillo market where she pointed out various fruits and vegetables, like we didn't know what a tomato or potato looked like. She would tell us such banal things as: "The market is where we go to get foods that we cook in our meals. In ...
Great city, but the port is almost 100% commercial. If here as a port stop (as opposed to embark/disembark), the shuttle will likely take you to the Marriott in Miraflores by the Larcomar shopping center. Easy to get taxi's via the easytaxi app - although to get back to the port, you may do better with a car service such as taxidatum. ...
This was a very disappointing stop. The ship provided a free shuttle out of the port to a guarded area. We were attacked by the taxi piranhas immediately upon getting off the bus. The guards would not let us leave the area, so if we did not want to take a taxi, we had no choice but to get back on the shuttle to the bus! ...