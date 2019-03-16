  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Lima Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
70 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 70 Lima Cruise Reviews

Review for Volendam to South America

User Avatar
djack77494
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Lima looked like a great place to more thoroughly, but we just passed through coming back from the magnificent MacchuPicchu. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to South America

User Avatar
leiba1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Great city tour - saw the changing of the Guard. Good shopping ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
SantaFeSkier
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I’ve been to Lima several times previously. So just shopped and had a huge salad for lunch. So much better than salads on the ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
happyjoyjoy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Although ruins were amazing... I learned you need to balance amount of time on bus vs. amount of time visiting attractions. With 6 adventurers, including a 3 year old... too much time on bus. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
SBaxter304
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We went independently to the main square, it was very colourful and scenic, we had and excellent on a side street ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Seabourn Quest to South America

User Avatar
PBennett13
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The traffic in Lima is the second worst in the world. It's mind boggling. Took 1.5 hrs from the airport to our hotel. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Scenic Eclipse to South America

User Avatar
Raydoc
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Stayed at JW Marriott. Went to ruins for self guided tour. Enjoyed Lima ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Celebrity Flora to South America

User Avatar
DeterminedTraveler
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Our guide had terrible English and kept speaking to our group (almost all of whom have professional degrees) like we were kindergartners. We were taken to the Surquillo market where she pointed out various fruits and vegetables, like we didn't know what a tomato or potato looked like. She would tell us such banal things as: "The market is where we go to get foods that we cook in our meals. In ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Marina to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
babysteps
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Great city, but the port is almost 100% commercial. If here as a port stop (as opposed to embark/disembark), the shuttle will likely take you to the Marriott in Miraflores by the Larcomar shopping center. Easy to get taxi's via the easytaxi app - although to get back to the port, you may do better with a car service such as taxidatum. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Review for Norwegian Sun to South America

User Avatar
Dairymouse
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a very disappointing stop. The ship provided a free shuttle out of the port to a guarded area. We were attacked by the taxi piranhas immediately upon getting off the bus. The guards would not let us leave the area, so if we did not want to take a taxi, we had no choice but to get back on the shuttle to the bus! ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

