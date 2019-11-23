  • Newsletter
Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
167 reviews

1-10 of 167 Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) Cruise Reviews

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Canary Islands

User Avatar
notley-cruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

MSC Excursion Tour of Island, brief stops in various locations, enough time for a few photos, but no time too linger. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
Personal views
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

No bus shuttle to this beautiful island, so long long walk ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
Sypke
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Again we travelled up into the mountains and explored the old town. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
Cushendall
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Shuttle bus provided and lovely time there. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Review for Silver Moon to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
JRHYTHE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Bussed to the main, pedestrianized shopping area with a guide at the bus stop to direct us. A very nice experience compared to Lanzarote. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Julian Bown
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Hop on Hop off bus tour ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
TheFatFryer
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It hasn’t changed in the twenty years or so I have been there. Not the classiest island but like a pair of old carpet slippers!! ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Marella Explorer to Canary Islands

User Avatar
gilmahcroft
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Easy access for those who do not want to use excursion service. Beach in walking distance. Local buses close by cheap fares. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Marella Explorer to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Jivedancer56
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We like it here. Nice walk through to the beach and along the prom. Also a nice boulevard to walk along with restaurants etc. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
AlexPlant
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Ports were clean and looked good because they were sunny ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
