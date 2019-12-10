Review for a Asia Cruise on Nautica

We took a trip on our own through travel with locals Joel our guide was great, visited all the4 places we asked to see starting with being picked up from port, went to Bhuta Cave/temple, took photos of 'twin tour and went up the KL tower, went around town walked to local food place and had a meal with guide, walked to parliment square and saw so much out all day and we were dropped off at port, ...