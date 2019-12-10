Cruiser Rating
Review for a
Asia Cruise on Nautica
veggieonboard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s
We took a trip on our own through travel with locals Joel our guide was great, visited all the4 places we asked to see starting with being picked up from port, went to Bhuta Cave/temple, took photos of 'twin tour and went up the KL tower, went around town walked to local food place and had a meal with guide, walked to parliment square and saw so much out all day and we were dropped off at port, ...
Review for a
Asia Cruise on Costa Fortuna
bjoerne
10+ Cruises • Age 40s
Took own taxi to Kuala Lumpur. Fixed rates, but a bit chaotic to get a taxi. It is however a bit too far into the city to make it worth ...
Review for a
Asia Cruise on Sapphire Princess
frankmat
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s
The towers were closed because it was a Monday and people were late. Also took 2 hours of driving in built up traffic to get there from the Port. Wouldn't do it again ...
Review for a
Asia Cruise on Sapphire Princess
gomontavista
10+ Cruises • Age 60s
Take the city tour, but expect lots of traffic. A friend picked us up and we visited Klang for Bak Koh Teh (nothing in this city but food), then drove to KL. ...
Review for a
Asia Cruise on Sapphire Princess
Bladerunner1965
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s
Took hours to get there, no time to take in the city and then dumped in a designer shopping mall that could have been in any modern city in rhe world. ...
