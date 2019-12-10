  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Kelang (Kuala Lumpur) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
104 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 104 Kelang (Kuala Lumpur) Cruise Reviews

Review for a Asia Cruise on Nautica

veggieonboard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We took a trip on our own through travel with locals Joel our guide was great, visited all the4 places we asked to see starting with being picked up from port, went to Bhuta Cave/temple, took photos of 'twin tour and went up the KL tower, went around town walked to local food place and had a meal with guide, walked to parliment square and saw so much out all day and we were dropped off at port, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for a Asia Cruise on Costa Fortuna

bjoerne
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Took own taxi to Kuala Lumpur. Fixed rates, but a bit chaotic to get a taxi. It is however a bit too far into the city to make it worth ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for a Asia Cruise on Norwegian Jade

margaretandy67
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

private taxi from port to twin towers (massive mall inside) ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for a Asia Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

Sadsad76
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Terrible terrible location. Nothing in Port & well over an hour and half away from KL. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for a Asia Cruise on Sapphire Princess

frankmat
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The towers were closed because it was a Monday and people were late. Also took 2 hours of driving in built up traffic to get there from the Port. Wouldn't do it again ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Norwegian Jade

EdinaA
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I enjoyed the city, it was beautiful, but too hot. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Costa Fortuna

A440CPS
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

unfriendly port, bus to exit and nothing, back to ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Sapphire Princess

gomontavista
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Take the city tour, but expect lots of traffic. A friend picked us up and we visited Klang for Bak Koh Teh (nothing in this city but food), then drove to KL. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Sapphire Princess

Bladerunner1965
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Took hours to get there, no time to take in the city and then dumped in a designer shopping mall that could have been in any modern city in rhe world. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Costa Fortuna

AnneMD
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Took a taxi tour, it was ok but did not take us where we requested ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Styles from Kelang (Kuala Lumpur) Reviews
Kelang (Kuala Lumpur) Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.