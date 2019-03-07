Kobe Cruise Reviews

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

User Avatar
tippycupcakes
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Took a taxi to Mega Don Quixote and started to get sick halfway through (later found out I had norovirus and/or gastroenteritis) so I was pretty delirious. We totally missed everything we wanted to do here. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Review for a Asia Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

User Avatar
Tony SA
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We had shore excusions thru NCL. Highlights of Kyoto and another one HIghlights of Osaka. In both instances very long drives and what we saw was temples and shrines which seemed like a waste of time. Where are the Highlights? ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

User Avatar
markjd63
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ok - but a bit much emphasis on the religious side for my tastes. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

User Avatar
gslvanbc
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Must see is the Nunobiki Falls. If the herb garden is not what you need to see, great option is take ropeway to midstation (1/2 price) and walk down the hiking trail. Great view and lots of photo ops along the trail. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Spectrum of the Seas

User Avatar
Helly133
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Short stay in port. Free bus transfer to the centre of town. Lovely afternoon shopping. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Diamond Princess

User Avatar
skionacruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Good transport system , easy to get to the tourist sites. Meriken Park and China Town were easy to find ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Millennium

User Avatar
Alex1973
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

It was very difficult to tell with Kobe as the 1st day we had planned to travel to Kyoto but immigration took so long that we never got the chance and the queue for the shuttle bus and portliner metro was so long that I had to return to the ship as I can't stand for an decent amount of time. The 2nd day in Kobe it poured with rain so again our plans were totally ruined. I'm sure it's a great place ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Review for a Asia Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
splashalot
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Take the subway and go to the Nunobiki ropeway and herb gardens. Good views of the city. Walk down to middle station and admire the beautiful gardens and glasshouses on your way down near the port: Meriken park and area dedicated to the earthquake ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
Scottish Sinophile
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Good tour which took us back to our favorite city in Japan, Kyoto. We also tried Kobe beef in Kobe. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Nautica

User Avatar
Traveller555111
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Got caught with rail being slow from Kyoto to port. Port agent did an excellent job of helping us to get back. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

