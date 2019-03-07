Took a taxi to Mega Don Quixote and started to get sick halfway through (later found out I had norovirus and/or gastroenteritis) so I was pretty delirious. We totally missed everything we wanted to do here. ...
We had shore excusions thru NCL. Highlights of Kyoto and another one HIghlights of Osaka. In both instances very long drives and what we saw was temples and shrines which seemed like a waste of time. Where are the Highlights? ...
Must see is the Nunobiki Falls. If the herb garden is not what you need to see, great option is take ropeway to midstation (1/2 price) and walk down the hiking trail. Great view and lots of photo ops along the trail. ...
It was very difficult to tell with Kobe as the 1st day we had planned to travel to Kyoto but immigration took so long that we never got the chance and the queue for the shuttle bus and portliner metro was so long that I had to return to the ship as I can't stand for an decent amount of time. The 2nd day in Kobe it poured with rain so again our plans were totally ruined. I'm sure it's a great place ...
Take the subway and go to the Nunobiki ropeway and herb gardens.
Good views of the city.
Walk down to middle station and admire the beautiful gardens and glasshouses on your way down
near the port:
Meriken park and area dedicated to the earthquake
...