Kiel Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
46 reviews

1-10 of 46 Kiel Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Europe - All

User Avatar
disudds
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

In Kiel we took a Lubeck on your Own tour. We should have stayed in Kiel. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Review for MSC Seaview to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Angela1968
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Not interesting ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

User Avatar
cruisegermany
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Checkin In was very easy. Due to the very low number of passengers there was only a small crowd of people in the terminal. We have been temperature-checked, everything was a high sanitary standards and fine, we came on board within a few minutes. Best check in ever! ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2020

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
zany janey
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Picked up from airport by MSC and brought by coach. Embarkation was a nightmare though - queuing up for nearly 3 hours in the sun is not the best way to start a cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Rome Again
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Stayed in Kiel 4 nights before the cruise - a pleasant surprise ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
hpnguyen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The port of call Kiel is not convenient for international traveller because we have the take so many buses and shuttle to get to the ship. To simplify the process the future customer might take the MSC shuttle taking you from Hamburg airport to the ship with a charge ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Nautica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Jay23
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

It would have been better if we had had a commentary. It was quite a pleasant sail in. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
cfgh23
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took a cruise ship bus tour to Lubeck (center of the Hanseatic League). Much of the old town has been modernized. The Marzipan candies and cakes are good! ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Marella Explorer to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Dustybin26
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Easy to navigate great places to see ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Review for Zuiderdam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Ladybug42
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I got off the ship and walked around. There wasn’t much to do other than shop. Maybe because it rained when we were there. They have a huge mall nearby. We super enjoyed the Kieler Brewery though. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

