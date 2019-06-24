Checkin In was very easy. Due to the very low number of passengers there was only a small crowd of people in the terminal. We have been temperature-checked, everything was a high sanitary standards and fine, we came on board within a few minutes. Best check in ever! ...
The port of call Kiel is not convenient for international traveller because we have the take so many buses and shuttle to get to the ship. To simplify the process the future customer might take the MSC shuttle taking you from Hamburg airport to the ship with a charge ...
My husband and I got off the ship and walked around. There wasn’t much to do other than shop. Maybe because it rained when we were there. They have a huge mall nearby. We super enjoyed the Kieler Brewery though. ...