Review for Norwegian Sun to Alaska

Our stops in Juneau, Ketchikan, and Victoria were only a few hours when they had previously been much longer. Also, the timing of them made them even worse. Juneau and Ketchikan we arrived so early nothing in town was open. We arrived in Victoria so late; everything was already closed. You had the choice of doing one excursion or stepping off the ship for some speed shopping if you were lucky. ...