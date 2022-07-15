We took an interesting 10am visit to Totem Bight park but got into port 7am. The actual city of Ketchikan is a 1.4 mile hike but the shuttles run all the time and were no lines so we pushed it on a 730am shuttle for some shopping and got back in plenty of time to catch our excursion. 70 and sunny in a port that's the rainiest city in the US, that's luck! ...
Our stops in Juneau, Ketchikan, and Victoria were only a few hours when they had previously been much longer. Also, the timing of them made them even worse. Juneau and Ketchikan we arrived so early nothing in town was open. We arrived in Victoria so late; everything was already closed. You had the choice of doing one excursion or stepping off the ship for some speed shopping if you were lucky. ...
Ketchikan is always a fun port. The ship should have provided a shuttle to the Lumberjack show as the ship was docked at the last berth and furthest away from the show. It's a long walk for older people with sore knees and backs. ...
We booked our own E-bike and Hike excursion through Trip Advisor and it was great. It was raining a little and they had raingear for us (jackets/pants (not sure if shoes). We had packed our own waterproof boots, pants and a rain jacket and we were glad we did cuz we definitely needed it off and on throughout the cruise. Next time I would bring a waterproof hat cuz the hood on my jacket never ...
Ketchikan was fabulous. The port where the ship docked (owned by NCL) was an abandoned paper mill that looked like it and then a 20 minute shuttle ride into Ketchikan. When we got there 4 ships from other cruise lines were docked right in town. People were having a great time - our time was short. Got there about 7 am and back on the ship (after a 20 minute bus ride back to the abandoned paper ...
We took the Trolley and City Tour which was low key and fun. We saw where totems are made and learned about the meaning of each piece. We toured the city and had the highlights pointed out to us. On a previous cruise in the fall to Alaska in Ketchikan we went to the Salmon Hatchery which was fantastic. It wasn't available in the summer months. ...