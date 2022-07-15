  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Ketchikan Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
1625 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,628 Ketchikan Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Bliss to Alaska

User Avatar
S_MN_Warmth_Seekers
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We took an interesting 10am visit to Totem Bight park but got into port 7am. The actual city of Ketchikan is a 1.4 mile hike but the shuttles run all the time and were no lines so we pushed it on a 730am shuttle for some shopping and got back in plenty of time to catch our excursion. 70 and sunny in a port that's the rainiest city in the US, that's luck! ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Review for Norwegian Sun to Alaska

User Avatar
NFam3
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Our stops in Juneau, Ketchikan, and Victoria were only a few hours when they had previously been much longer. Also, the timing of them made them even worse. Juneau and Ketchikan we arrived so early nothing in town was open. We arrived in Victoria so late; everything was already closed. You had the choice of doing one excursion or stepping off the ship for some speed shopping if you were lucky. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Review for Discovery Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
crepes4
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Ketchikan is always a fun port. The ship should have provided a shuttle to the Lumberjack show as the ship was docked at the last berth and furthest away from the show. It's a long walk for older people with sore knees and backs. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
mchogelund
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked our own E-bike and Hike excursion through Trip Advisor and it was great. It was raining a little and they had raingear for us (jackets/pants (not sure if shoes). We had packed our own waterproof boots, pants and a rain jacket and we were glad we did cuz we definitely needed it off and on throughout the cruise. Next time I would bring a waterproof hat cuz the hood on my jacket never ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Alaska

User Avatar
latterdayesther
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Rain didn't spoil our Sunday in Ketchikan! ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Review for Norwegian Sun to Alaska

User Avatar
Tinkerline51
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Ketchikan was fabulous. The port where the ship docked (owned by NCL) was an abandoned paper mill that looked like it and then a 20 minute shuttle ride into Ketchikan. When we got there 4 ships from other cruise lines were docked right in town. People were having a great time - our time was short. Got there about 7 am and back on the ship (after a 20 minute bus ride back to the abandoned paper ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Review for Majestic Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Titus1217
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Crab feed, rain forest walk. Crab was excellent but check what time your meal will be served. Ours was at 10 am, right after we ate breakfast. Rain forest walk was blah, not worth the money. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Review for Regatta to Alaska

User Avatar
Off Shore
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

incredibly crowded; there were 11,000 tourists in the village! ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Alaska

User Avatar
EMCD
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We took the Trolley and City Tour which was low key and fun. We saw where totems are made and learned about the meaning of each piece. We toured the city and had the highlights pointed out to us. On a previous cruise in the fall to Alaska in Ketchikan we went to the Salmon Hatchery which was fantastic. It wasn't available in the summer months. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Alaska

User Avatar
PSboys
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We left the ship as soon as possible and had breakfast at the Pioneer Cafe in downtown. Then we walked through downtown and Creek Street prior to taking the Best of Ketchikan tour. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

