  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Juneau Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
1418 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,418 Juneau Cruise Reviews

Review for Crown Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
ckilliany
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We didn't have enough time to enjoy Juneau because our ship didn't have an engine operational. Thus, only giving us limited time ashore. Further, the establishments also complained about this particular ship of Princess Cruises for not being on time or showing up. It caused them scheduling issues with staff. This was expressed by several. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Crown Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
mathequalslife
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Too Short. Wish we'd had more time to explore and try everything we'd wanted to do. We did ride the Tram to the top of Mount Roberts and enjoyed overlooking the bay. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Crown Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
mwpmwp
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We were given no time at Juneau! All our excursions were canceled, then rebooked, then rebooked again on the ship, then canceled again. Not the fault of Juneau, which seemed like a nice place had we gotten to do anything. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
msufan1960
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

If you're gonna spend the money for a cruise... you MUST spend the money for a helicopter ride above Mendenhall Glacier. It is nearly an appointment with God... spectacular, awesome, pure, and moving. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Alaska

User Avatar
nasus2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Booked independant tour but was very disappointed with company organisation - booked mendelam glacier and salmon bake ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Discovery Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Haroldnca
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We did a private whale watching tour. Totally worth it if you have six people and split the cost. Saw more whales than I have ever seen in my life. Amazing excursion. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Crown Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
bkipperman
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Boat arrived late. But the whale watching tour was awesome and the city is cute for tourist. Decent value...correctly priced. Not overpaying and not underpaying for the whale watching company and charter tour to the boats. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Crown Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
barleyman88
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Late and short. this is normally a great place to visit - not this time. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Crown Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
DaveW.
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this Mendenhall Glacier/Whale watch to see hump backs & Orcas and we did see both. Unfortunately the ship was late so we didn't get to experience Mendenhall before the whale watch. We did see multiple whales & Orcas which was really nice & some breaching which is not an everyday occurrence. Overall great time on this excursion. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Crown Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Flemflinger
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

The port is easy to navigate ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Juneau Reviews
Juneau Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Juneau Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Juneau River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Juneau Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Juneau Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Juneau Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.