We didn't have enough time to enjoy Juneau because our ship didn't have an engine operational. Thus, only giving us limited time ashore. Further, the establishments also complained about this particular ship of Princess Cruises for not being on time or showing up. It caused them scheduling issues with staff. This was expressed by several. ...
We were given no time at Juneau! All our excursions were canceled, then rebooked, then rebooked again on the ship, then canceled again. Not the fault of Juneau, which seemed like a nice place had we gotten to do anything. ...
If you're gonna spend the money for a cruise... you MUST spend the money for a helicopter ride above Mendenhall Glacier. It is nearly an appointment with God... spectacular, awesome, pure, and moving. ...
Boat arrived late. But the whale watching tour was awesome and the city is cute for tourist. Decent value...correctly priced. Not overpaying and not underpaying for the whale watching company and charter tour to the boats. ...
We chose this Mendenhall Glacier/Whale watch to see hump backs & Orcas and we did see both. Unfortunately the ship was late so we didn't get to experience Mendenhall before the whale watch. We did see multiple whales & Orcas which was really nice & some breaching which is not an everyday occurrence. Overall great time on this excursion. ...