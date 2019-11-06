Choose to see the cradle of Christianity. should be very informative tour but its very overcrowd sites. we had OCEANIA EXCLUSIVE tour with 12 people group .Good one but no free time. Only one stop in very fine/exclusive gift store on the West bank side- owners prey on US tourists /very pushy to sell ... ...
The ship docks in an industrial port in Ashdod, with nothing to see in the port area. We chose to take a ship's excursion to Jerusalem. The old city of Jerusalem is incredible - the winding, beautiful ancient streets and the amazing historical and religious sites. The only problem is that the 10 hour tour is of course not nearly long enough to spend in this place. ...
That’s a long day. We did Jerusalem and Bethlehem. Although the sites are amazing and moving it was incredibly crowded- with lots of people who may not care about personal space. So just be aware. It can get frustrating when you’ve come all that way to see something and a group of people (a different tour group from different country) sets up shop in front of it and won’t move so you can’t get ...
The free shuttle took passengers a couple of miles to a small mall in town, where local taxi drivers searched for people hoping to visit Jerusalem. Taxis from the port or even the ship's tours were a better option. There was very little else in the town and absolutely no tourist information. Jaffa old town and Tel Aviv were more local alternatives to Jerusalem. ...
We were looking forward to this port but were disappointed in the tour guide, so the day wasn't the best. We chose the city tour and the guide lost track of the group members so we ended up wasting a lot of time waiting for them in the old city. He also allowed us 15 minutes on our own to shop in Jerusalem but demanded we only go to the Tourist Info shop which had prices 3-5 times other shops (my ...
Ashdod is far from Jerusalem. You need to have pre-arranged your day here. There's nothing much in this industrial port area. We had arranged third-party tours for all days in Israel and they were excellent. From Ashdod we did Jerusalem, Old City with all the major sites and then went to the Dead Sea for a float. It was so good to have only the six of us in our group. We saw, did and tasted so ...