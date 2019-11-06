  • Newsletter
Jerusalem (Ashdod) Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 83 Jerusalem (Ashdod) Cruise Reviews

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Jade

IndianaBeth
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Ashdod was a good jumping off point for day in Jerusalem. Even with the need to do Israeli security things went smoothly. Crew did a good job. ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Sirena

Beauthy1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Choose to see the cradle of Christianity. should be very informative tour but its very overcrowd sites. we had OCEANIA EXCLUSIVE tour with 12 people group .Good one but no free time. Only one stop in very fine/exclusive gift store on the West bank side- owners prey on US tourists /very pushy to sell ... ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Jade

Jenora2012
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship docks in an industrial port in Ashdod, with nothing to see in the port area. We chose to take a ship's excursion to Jerusalem. The old city of Jerusalem is incredible - the winding, beautiful ancient streets and the amazing historical and religious sites. The only problem is that the 10 hour tour is of course not nearly long enough to spend in this place. ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Jade

ofbp Walt
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Obviously the opportunity to visit the site of Christ's crucifixion (and later in the day, his birthplace) was an important part of our faith experience ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Emerald Azzurra

SunnySocks
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

That’s a long day. We did Jerusalem and Bethlehem. Although the sites are amazing and moving it was incredibly crowded- with lots of people who may not care about personal space. So just be aware. It can get frustrating when you’ve come all that way to see something and a group of people (a different tour group from different country) sets up shop in front of it and won’t move so you can’t get ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Jade

Sussex Duo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The free shuttle took passengers a couple of miles to a small mall in town, where local taxi drivers searched for people hoping to visit Jerusalem. Taxis from the port or even the ship's tours were a better option. There was very little else in the town and absolutely no tourist information. Jaffa old town and Tel Aviv were more local alternatives to Jerusalem. ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Norwegian Jade

kirkandmimi
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were looking forward to this port but were disappointed in the tour guide, so the day wasn't the best. We chose the city tour and the guide lost track of the group members so we ended up wasting a lot of time waiting for them in the old city. He also allowed us 15 minutes on our own to shop in Jerusalem but demanded we only go to the Tourist Info shop which had prices 3-5 times other shops (my ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Odyssey of the Seas

vivace91
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Ashdod is far from Jerusalem. You need to have pre-arranged your day here. There's nothing much in this industrial port area. We had arranged third-party tours for all days in Israel and they were excellent. From Ashdod we did Jerusalem, Old City with all the major sites and then went to the Dead Sea for a float. It was so good to have only the six of us in our group. We saw, did and tasted so ...
Sail Date: August 2022

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Sirena

Holytour
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Docking port for disembarking, view from my cabin balcony. Not worth tge extra money. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Sky

Hairmimi
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Enjoyed a night visit Because of an unsafe situation ( bombings ) our tours were re-routed ...
Sail Date: November 2019

