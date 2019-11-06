Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Odyssey of the Seas

Ashdod is far from Jerusalem. You need to have pre-arranged your day here. There's nothing much in this industrial port area. We had arranged third-party tours for all days in Israel and they were excellent. From Ashdod we did Jerusalem, Old City with all the major sites and then went to the Dead Sea for a float. It was so good to have only the six of us in our group. We saw, did and tasted so ...