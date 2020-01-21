Cruiser Rating
Viking Orion to Caribbean - All
gmelhaff
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s
Rose hall was awesome but the port has nothing there. Bus tour passed by interesting places but didn't stop. Lots of time at port with nothing to do. Bus tour should stop in town to let you shop. ...
MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western
montylee
10+ Cruises • Age 60s
Cancelled catamaran trip and gave no refund. Long wait for food at main restaurant. Interesting, but just not enough activity. ...
Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba
Quintiles
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
Took TUI excursion to Rose Hall, Very interesting story attached to this house. ...
Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba
Stockport cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s
The locals are fun. We visited Aaah Ras Natango (see review) but Dr Cave Beach looked good too ...
Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western
mildbill
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
WE took a private tour of the the area and went shopping ,not much to do after you dock A small shopping area near the dock.,You have to spend to much time traveling to really enjoy the island.,I think the local adjust their pricing base on the number of ship in port any given day..Our tour guide kept the local beggar for harassing us . ...
Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba
Brian72813
10+ Cruises • Age 60s
Good day at doctors cave beach followed by a meal and drinks at the Hard Rock Cafe by the ship. ...
