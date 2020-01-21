  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Montego Bay Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
475 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 480 Montego Bay Cruise Reviews

Review for Viking Orion to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
gmelhaff
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Rose hall was awesome but the port has nothing there. Bus tour passed by interesting places but didn't stop. Lots of time at port with nothing to do. Bus tour should stop in town to let you shop. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Review for Viking Orion to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Lovecruising231
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We did Duns Falls and loved the excursions. Good shopping as well ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Review for Emerald Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
msanders
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took a princess shore excursion. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Stpaulsdrive
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Dirty ,pestered by locals. Overpriced ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
montylee
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Cancelled catamaran trip and gave no refund. Long wait for food at main restaurant. Interesting, but just not enough activity. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Quintiles
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Took TUI excursion to Rose Hall, Very interesting story attached to this house. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Stockport cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The locals are fun. We visited Aaah Ras Natango (see review) but Dr Cave Beach looked good too ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
mildbill
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

WE took a private tour of the the area and went shopping ,not much to do after you dock A small shopping area near the dock.,You have to spend to much time traveling to really enjoy the island.,I think the local adjust their pricing base on the number of ship in port any given day..Our tour guide kept the local beggar for harassing us . ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for Viking Sky to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Fred Pearson
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Great young rafting guide and great bus escort. Fun worthwhile experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Cuba

User Avatar
Brian72813
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Good day at doctors cave beach followed by a meal and drinks at the Hard Rock Cafe by the ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Montego Bay Reviews
Montego Bay Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Montego Bay Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Montego Bay Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Montego Bay Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Montego Bay Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Montego Bay Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent