Jacksonville Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
381 reviews

1-10 of 381 Jacksonville Cruise Reviews

This was a great cruise!

Review for Carnival Elation to Bahamas

User Avatar
CM1984
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We cruised on the Elation 4/23-4/28/2022. We had read so much on social media and Cruise Critic, the positive and the negatives and I was a bit concerned. So you will see here that we enjoyed our experience very much. PRIOR to CRUISE: We stayed the night before at the Crowne Plaza Airport, which provided parking for 7 days within the total cost. $5.00 for each day thereafter. They do NOT ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Disappointed

Review for Carnival Spirit to Bahamas

User Avatar
amygirl472
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The port in Jacksonville was very easy to find and to get a park. So much better than New Orleans. No homeless people hanging out like New Orleans. The Embarking and Disembarking the ship was total chaos! We had verifly app and had a passport. We didn't get out of there until 11:30 a.m.! Having a passport did help some, but not much. Embarking and Disembarking was so much better on Carnival ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

This is no longer a kid friendly cruise. NOTHING for them to do.

Review for Carnival Spirit to Bahamas

User Avatar
marlana31077
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

My daughter loves Dr. Seuss, and they have cancelled it due to Covid, but they don't tell you that on the website. Get ready to COVID test your child every port and they charged $150.00. Plus the internet service I paid for didn't work. They told me because I paid in advance they couldn't refund my money $80.00 down the drain. Oh and if you have concerns don't bother talking to Guest ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with children

Great Rivers of Florida

Review for American Star to North America River

User Avatar
rhflachbart
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We wanted a cruise close to our home in North Carolina and the Great Rivers of Florida on American Cruise Line fit the bill. We cruised the St Johns, ICW and went to Amelia Island and down to St Augustine. While the American Star is one of ACL older ships it was in grand condition. The crew was one of the best we have encountered. Dining was a great experience, Happy Hour was special and gave us ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Cabin AAL

Just off Spirit ....SAD

Review for Carnival Spirit to Bahamas

User Avatar
layteacher
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Please don't hate on me but our cruise was sad. Not sure if it was due to new port, Post-Covid, or what. I am not a complainer and usually just go with the flow, but this was pitiful. Just got off of Spirit this week. Took 3 hours to board. We actually were about 25th in a line of about 500 when a Carnival worker ( very nice older gentleman) told us to get in another line since we had all of our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

our Florida Great Rivers experience

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cedars3131
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected to cruise the Great Rivers of Florida for several reasons. We liked the time of year, the ports we were visiting, the size of the ship and our expectations with American Cruise Lines as we have sailed with them before. The embarkation process was simple. The ship was docked directly across the street from a parking garage, making it simple to get from the car to the ship. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Our 10th Cruise - The Great Rivers of Florida

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
ACL_cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We also took the Great Rivers of Florida cruise in 2019 as our 9th cruise. We had to take this cruise again because we had vouchers from a cruise that was canceled because of COVID. The vouchers expired by the end of 2021, so our options were limited. On both of these cruises, Lake George was included as one of our destinations. I would very much have enjoyed cruising Lake George and observing the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Cabin AAL

Better Than Expected

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
FoxKin
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were looking for a trip in the US and this one on the Intracoastal Waterway was a good deal compared to the same trip on the same boat with Road Scholar. Based on reviews on this site we weren't sure what condition the boat would be in. The boat had new carpeting and paint and was in good shape. The stateroom was good sized and comfortable. Our only issue was that the shower wasn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Disappointed

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Bahamas

User Avatar
CruizeRox
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

First of all this is an OLD boat that sounded like it was losing parts along the way. We paid for a window room. The window had barnacles, paint spots and dirt, therefore we could hardly see thru it. The food was disgusting and tasted old. With the coronavirus going around they did take precautions by not allowing anyone to serve themself at the buffet which was a good thing. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Best Family Vacation

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Bahamas

User Avatar
Jannafrei
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We chose this cruise because it was cheap and were not expecting much, but we were blown away. The ship was so clean, the employees were the kindest people I have ever been helped by. Our three dinner servers were amazing people that made each night so special for my family and me. The food was delicious, we always found something yummy. Too many yummy things actually. :) The activities on board ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Jacksonville Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
