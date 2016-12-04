The ship was fine and to Vikings usual standards.
If I thought embarkation at Istanbul was bad it was nothing compared to Athens.
DON'T bother with the overpriced Athens extension. We had to leave our stateroom by 8am , ( no hot water in the room that day)sat on the ship for over an hour, in fact it felt as if we were just dumped off the ship before the most disorganised, chaotic ...
If you ever come to this cruise, only what you will do you will be nervous because of waiting and looking at the crew how they are not organized.
Breakfast - waiting 40 min for food
. . .
Launch - waiting 45 min for food
. . .
Crew trying to scan your cards 10 times without success. They don’t know what to do…
. . .
Casino is good.
. . .
Elevators good ...
Our second cruise with Ponant, this time on their new ship, Le Bougainville.
Our cabin on deck 5 was ready as we embarked early in Istanbul.. we found the cabin to be comfortable, enough space for 2, a comfy bed, lovely verandah. The linen was good quality.
The bathroom was ideal, great Hermes products that were replenished daily. An excellent shower. The cabin was cleaned well each day. ...
This was our experience on Celestyal Cruise Line, ship “Crystal”:
Intro:
Embarkation was an exercise in chaos, frustration and exhaustion.
Long, long lines, very bureaucratic and much standing around waiting…and waiting…and etc...
Not nearly enough cruise staff to take care of +1000 people
Same for “life preserver safety class”. Standing and waiting, waiting, waiting, etc…
We ...
Itinerary was what we wanted. Turkey to Amsterdam. Scenic road portions are so well organized, giving you all kinds of surprises at every stop along the way. They use more buses than necessary so you aren't crammed in. Mostly Aussies, a few Kiwis and Canucks. Luckily, only a few from USA. Top hotels except Cannikali. Tanner the guide was more than fantastic. Then we boarded JADE and Nikola took ...
We wanted a river cruise experience, but to also see places we would not be comfortable traveling in country, depending on local service and infrastructure. Our July 2017 cruise through the Balkans was exactly as we hoped. This is not a picture postcard collection of adorable towns. Most sights are a bus ride inland, often through the ruins of the communist failure in this region. We found it ...
Everything I read indicated this was the Best, for starters, the food was not as good as Carnival Cruise line, Expected much better quality for the cost of the Cruise. WIFI was free for only 1 hour total the entire cruise. Speciality Dinning was inpossible to get, even when the dinning rooms were half empty (we checked, looked in at all hours listed). Tried to book reservations on line months ...
This was our third cruise in as many years on Silversea, and our first time on the Silver Spirit. Our two previous Silversea experiences were on smaller ships, where we were delighted by high level of service at every turn. On those two cruises, we felt like the staff read our minds, anticipating and meeting our needs before we asked. We couldn’t imagine a better experience on a cruise ...
It is the little things That set voyages and companies apart. Viking is good at many, but not all. On the plus side are things like the heated bathroom floor ( but ours was cold for 3 days before they could fix it). The free spa area is terrific, but the men's sauna was down the entire trip. We made an error and charged an item to the wrong credit card on board. When we asked them to transfer the ...
This cruise really spoiled us! Other cruise lines just don't measure up. We especially enjoyed the all-inclusiveness: a high quality free excursion at each port, complimentary wine and beer during meal times, no cost speciality restaurants, free internet - even free self-service laundry, complete with detergent. If you're willing to go off-season as we did, you can also get free airfare. ...