Hobart Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
176 reviews

1-10 of 176 Hobart Cruise Reviews

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
CruiseCoupleX
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Hobart is great on a Saturday with the huge market and loads of things to do. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
CruiseCoupleX
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Love Hobart. The weather chucked a tantrum in the afternoon but even that was scenic in a way. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
swimbike13
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Tasmania was beautiful! Throughly enjoyed our excursion as well as our city tour of Hobart. Had terrific weather, which always helps. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
mkpfaff
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Fun city. Enjoyed the wharf area. Recommend going up to Mt. Wellington (very windy) but beautiful views. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Review for Silver Muse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
553Makai
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Hobart has been a bucket list city to visit for many years and it is an exceptional city with lots to see in easy walking distance. We were in Hobart on a Saturday and the local market "Farmers' market" stretched for several blocks including local fare from wines, beer, fish and chips, ice cream and many crafts. Gin tasting was also taking place across the street. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
WoorimBeachLady
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The cruise docks right in the middle of Hobart. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Review for Majestic Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Peter NB
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Interesting to just walk around as the ship docks in the heart of the city next to Constitution Dock. Can recommend the Greyhound 90 minute (actually 2 hours) city tour. Well worth the $30. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Astro Boy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Raining and Cold for two days again as per our last visit 3 weeks back. But we found things to do. Went to Mona by ferry and just looked around outside and ferry back for $25 great. Bus to other side of river and along for about an hour then back to Bellerive then walking along waterfront walk and up to Kangaroo Bluff Historical Site for a look at old canons and walls then walked to Bellerive ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Pacific Explorer to South Pacific

User Avatar
Astro Boy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Lots to see if not been before, tours available from ship ( expensive ) or just get off and jump on a local trip and save. People said Port Arthur trip was good as weather only slight showers first day and also Richmond trip was good. Could not go up to Mt Wellington as clouds and showers on all the hills. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
ubu62
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Pleasant town, and we moored up close to the historic area. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

