Hobart has been a bucket list city to visit for many years and it is an exceptional city with lots to see in easy walking distance. We were in Hobart on a Saturday and the local market "Farmers' market" stretched for several blocks including local fare from wines, beer, fish and chips, ice cream and many crafts. Gin tasting was also taking place across the street. ...
Raining and Cold for two days again as per our last visit 3 weeks back.
But we found things to do. Went to Mona by ferry and just looked around outside and ferry back for $25 great.
Bus to other side of river and along for about an hour then back to Bellerive then walking along waterfront walk and up to Kangaroo Bluff Historical Site for a look at old canons and walls then walked to Bellerive ...
Lots to see if not been before, tours available from ship ( expensive ) or just get off and jump on a local trip and save.
People said Port Arthur trip was good as weather only slight showers first day and also Richmond trip was good.
Could not go up to Mt Wellington as clouds and showers on all the hills. ...