Helsinki Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
843 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 845 Helsinki Cruise Reviews

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Wayne813
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Absolutely beautiful, didn't do a ship sponsored tour but did take one of the harbor, was very informative and entertaining. You do need to use the ships shuttles as the ship is docked really far from town. ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Review for Balmoral to Europe - All

User Avatar
tring
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Enjoyed the day. We visited the museum of Helsinki as well as strolling around. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Ambience to Europe - All

User Avatar
Daffodil1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Did a coach tour of the main sights in the morning then got the ferry over to Suomenlinna to see the fortress and museum. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Norwaylady
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Great city to visit. Lots of nice things to do and shopping. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
teng
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

When we got off the ship, a minute walk from the ship, a public bus (#14) was waiting. And it only cost 8 euro each for the whole day getting around. We started from Sibelius Monument, Regatta for a quick sticky roll and hot chocolate (highly recommend), we went afterwards to Temppeliaukion Kirkko and were delighted to get a chance and to listen to an orchestra practicing. We also went inside ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
sandiablonde38
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We walked from the dock to the old-town section and it took about 45 minutes but it was a pleasant walk. The two churches we saw were very nice and we could go in them and look around. Not many people here. The main city itself isn't all that old but they have lots of parks and it is easy to walk around. We enjoyed our time here but it wasn't nearly enough time. Take a day away from St. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Alon10
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

nice city. the rock curch and the quite curch are worth while to go. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
snowball248
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Lots of shopping and markets in the sqaure. Take the Yellow bus to town its less expensive and gets your where you need to go. On and Off bus is a joke ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Nauti Buoys
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Beautiful City ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
ejtelesis
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Nice capital cit with a few interesting sights but nothing that would make us want to visit again ...
Sail Date: October 2019

