Hanoi Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
70 reviews

1-10 of 71 Hanoi Cruise Reviews

Review for Norwegian Jade to Asia

User Avatar
sdguy0091
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

the weather was not perfect. but the experience was great! ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Norwegian Jade to Asia

User Avatar
Badger Brookes
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Quite a good day. 3 hours on the junk then walked to the end of the jetty for a look at the port terminal. Very little there. ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Review for Viking Orion to Asia

User Avatar
Snoopy55
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Relaxing and scenic. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
rebusrockeress
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Full day tour in the bay with lunch and time to swim ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Asia

User Avatar
jlb1943
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

booked an independent tour to halong bay. had to rent a taxi to get to the tour place. then found out that nothing was prepared. after much discussion a tour was put together buy a nice tour guide. weather was cloudy but tour was worth it ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Asia

User Avatar
dennisdanesi
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

City tour was what you would expect. Very interesting and tour guide gave good information along the way. Very informative. ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Asia

User Avatar
kcdionysus
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We did our own Halong Bay cruise for $40. Loved it. Will go back again, ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

User Avatar
Chevvy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We thought Halong Bay was superb ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
tjllsimpson
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

A good tour around the island and into the cave but it is such a popular destination that it is difficult to get the quality of photographs you want because of the number of other boats in the area. ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
greatcats
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

6 hours is too long; junk driver got lost; too much selling of junk on the junk ...
Sail Date: January 2019

