Cruiser Rating
Filters Any Cruise Line Popular Cruise Lines Viking River Cruises All Cruise Lines AmaWaterways Pandaw River Cruises Viking River Cruises Cruise Line Any Ship AmaDara Angkor Pandaw Viking Emerald Viking Mekong Viking Saigon Ship Any Destination Asia Asia River Destination 1-10 of 71 Hanoi Cruise Reviews
Review for
Norwegian Jade to Asia
sdguy0091
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s
the weather was not perfect. but the experience was great! ...
Read More
Review for
Norwegian Jade to Asia
Badger Brookes
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
Quite a good day. 3 hours on the junk then walked to the end of the jetty for a look at the port terminal. Very little there. ...
Read More
Review for
Voyager of the Seas to Asia
rebusrockeress
10+ Cruises • Age 60s
Full day tour in the bay with lunch and time to swim ...
Read More
Sail Date: September 2019
Review for
Norwegian Jewel to Asia
jlb1943
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s
booked an independent tour to halong bay. had to rent a taxi to get to the tour place. then found out that nothing was prepared. after much discussion a tour was put together buy a nice tour guide. weather was cloudy but tour was worth it ...
Read More
Review for
Norwegian Jewel to Asia
dennisdanesi
10+ Cruises • Age 60s
City tour was what you would expect. Very interesting and tour guide gave good information along the way. Very informative. ...
Read More
Review for
Norwegian Jewel to Asia
kcdionysus
10+ Cruises • Age 50s
We did our own Halong Bay cruise for $40. Loved it. Will go back again, ...
Read More
Review for
Westerdam to Asia
tjllsimpson
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s
A good tour around the island and into the cave but it is such a popular destination that it is difficult to get the quality of photographs you want because of the number of other boats in the area. ...
Read More
Review for
Seabourn Ovation to Asia
greatcats
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s
6 hours is
too long; junk driver got lost; too much selling of junk on the junk ...
Read More