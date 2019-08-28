Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Europe - All

We had a few days in Hamburg before boarding QM2 . The Maritime Museum was interesting but not as child friendly as the one in Falmouth. We were just about able to book a slot for the Miniature Wunderland . Book as soon as you can to save queues. We spent five hours there and were blown away by the fantastic models. Not just a model village . Not to be missed ...