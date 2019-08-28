  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Hamburg Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
125 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 125 Hamburg Cruise Reviews

Review for MSC Magnifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Riddos
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Closed on Sundays ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Europe - All

User Avatar
Bornagaintraveller
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It was closed ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Review for Ventura to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mattywoos
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Shuttle bus ran good. Local cafe very good. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
LiftCruising
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We embarked out of Hamburg. And it is a lovely city. Very easy to walk around and taking the subway was half decent. We wish we had more time here ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Europe - All

User Avatar
Phil Loynes
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had a few days in Hamburg before boarding QM2 . The Maritime Museum was interesting but not as child friendly as the one in Falmouth. We were just about able to book a slot for the Miniature Wunderland . Book as soon as you can to save queues. We spent five hours there and were blown away by the fantastic models. Not just a model village . Not to be missed ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
GILLCOX
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Very nice to see canals and Concert Hall. Unfortunately was a Sunday therefore shops closed. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
Findus Stander
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Shuttle bus experience was shocking with poor customer service from RCL ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Zmonster8u
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Sunday, everything is closed! STUPID! Worst stop out of any cruise we have taken 8+ ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for MSC Preziosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Debred
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Nothing at the port not one shop! Everything closed in Hamburg as it was Sunday. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for MSC Preziosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Tina Jepp
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We did a hop on hop off bus which stops at the cruise terminal, much cheaper than MSC. We had a great time, we went on the observation tower it's about €10 each, worth a go if your not afraid of heights. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

