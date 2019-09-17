Cruiser Rating
Sirena to Mediterranean
Holytour
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s
We docked at a commercial industrial working port. Ugly, noisy, not a relaxing view from my cabin balcony. ...
Viking Sky to Mediterranean
HTLinke
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s
One of two best guides, very entertaining especially Jordan River, Capernaum, and ruins of Nazareth. ...
Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean
scheest
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s
We did everything on our own. Very good train connection to Jerusalem. Lots of buses ti Nazareth and lake Galilee. ...
Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean
donnabob
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s
Israel is interesting but if you have no religious background you may not appreciate it. Jerusalem was crazy, jammed full of people, if you don't love shuffling slowly forward to look at some relic you may want to skip it. The Dead Sea was the highlight at this port. ...
Viking Sky to Mediterranean
Cgray410
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s
Easy to get to gardens and cafes on our own. We were able to reschedule our Masada and Dead Sea excursion so we were quite pleased with the crews efforts ...
