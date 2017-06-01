We travelled on the 'Island Hopping in the Hebrides' cruise on 3 May 2022. The first four days were in perfect weather including a landing on St Kilda. Thereafter the weather deteriorated . We had not been informed when booking that all landings were on zodiacs and very weather dependent. The weather was in fact not unusual for the West of Scotland in May. Similar sized inter- island car ferries ...
I found this cruise line 3 years ago planning for our thirtieth wedding anniversary. Well then Covid hit and our cruise was delayed 2 years. I must say without a doubt the best vacation or cruise I have ever experienced. From the accommodations to the food and staff everything about this cruise is top shelf. We had a lovely cabin with a private balcony that gave us the most stunning views ...
This holiday was booked pre-pandemic for a special birthday in March 2020, so we were slightly cautious about cruising so soon after cruises recommenced in 2021. But we had nothing to fear because, as usual, the Hebridean Princess staff took everything in their stride and the cruise was as near to their normal as they could possibly make it. Hygiene was of the highest level. We took a Lateral ...
We booked this cruise as 2 adults and our 8-year-old son mainly for two reasons:
1) the facilities on board for our son - waterpark, kids club, bowling, sports court to play football
2) the entertainment, food, drink and service for us as adults - we expected a similar level to what we had experienced on every other cruise we have been on (not with MSC).
In summary, the experience we ...
MSC is one of several cruise lines we would never book with but as MSC ships are like buses embarking/disembarking in several locations during a 7 night cruise we decided to try it mainly as we had the opportunity to leave from Greenock which is very unusual to say the least.
Our original cruise should have been in June however with the Scottish Government not allowing ships to dock we changed ...
TWO SMALL SHIPS, SAME ITINERARY, TOTALLY DIFFERENT EXPERIENCES
In short the weather impacted markedly on our cruise and we only sailed from Oban to Tobermory & stopped at Duart Castle (which was closed) on the return of our 3 night cruise. No effort was made to improve the guest experience with safety quoted as the dictating factor.
In contrast our fellow passengers on the Glen Massan, ...
The Yacht club is well appointed and spacious and is a quieter end of the ship - thank goodness as the rest of the ship was so busy many many children and as most of their activities had been cut back or closed there were lots of bored children running around and stressed parents chasing after them. You cannot blame the families, they were let down by advertised facilities not being open or the ...
Chosen due to sailing from Greenock round trip of UK , check in excellent Cabin with Balcony excellent .
Food excellent although service slow .
Social distancing non existent , shown to a table for two between two other table which were almost touching .
Sun beds on deck actually touch each other , ship overcrowded numerous people not wearing masks a covid disaster waiting to happen ...
Our chosen cruise was Around Mull, Wildlife Explorer and we had been very much looking forward to this, especially the wildlife.
There is much to recommend Majestic Lines - the customer service pre-cruise was excellent and joining the ship all went very smoothly. Accommodation was much as expected.
The weather was not great for June, wet and a bit windy. It was my assumption that the boat ...
"Scottish Isles and Norwegian Fjords"
We opted for the pre and post cruise options. Arriving in Edinburgh, we grabbed a cab to the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Caledonia which formerly house the Caledonian Railways terminal. When our cab stopped at the Waldorf, we planned to exchange currency (USD), however, a delightful gentleman who hailed a cab, graciously paid for our service.
From the ...