Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
12 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 12 Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise Reviews

An expensive expedition cruise which didn't deliver-beware what they don't tell you.

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Sedders
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We travelled on the 'Island Hopping in the Hebrides' cruise on 3 May 2022. The first four days were in perfect weather including a landing on St Kilda. Thereafter the weather deteriorated . We had not been informed when booking that all landings were on zodiacs and very weather dependent. The weather was in fact not unusual for the West of Scotland in May. Similar sized inter- island car ferries ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Best Cruise Ever

Review for Hebridean Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
jamnut57
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I found this cruise line 3 years ago planning for our thirtieth wedding anniversary. Well then Covid hit and our cruise was delayed 2 years. I must say without a doubt the best vacation or cruise I have ever experienced. From the accommodations to the food and staff everything about this cruise is top shelf. We had a lovely cabin with a private balcony that gave us the most stunning views ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

A perfect return to cruising

Review for Hebridean Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
CamMag
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This holiday was booked pre-pandemic for a special birthday in March 2020, so we were slightly cautious about cruising so soon after cruises recommenced in 2021. But we had nothing to fear because, as usual, the Hebridean Princess staff took everything in their stride and the cruise was as near to their normal as they could possibly make it. Hygiene was of the highest level. We took a Lateral ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Never ever again!!!!!!

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Stalybridge_Baggie
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise as 2 adults and our 8-year-old son mainly for two reasons: 1) the facilities on board for our son - waterpark, kids club, bowling, sports court to play football 2) the entertainment, food, drink and service for us as adults - we expected a similar level to what we had experienced on every other cruise we have been on (not with MSC). In summary, the experience we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Traveled with children

Is this Line for Us?

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
NightWoman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

MSC is one of several cruise lines we would never book with but as MSC ships are like buses embarking/disembarking in several locations during a 7 night cruise we decided to try it mainly as we had the opportunity to leave from Greenock which is very unusual to say the least. Our original cruise should have been in June however with the Scottish Government not allowing ships to dock we changed ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

TOTALLY UNDERWHELMING

Review for Glen Etive to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
9stilton
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

TWO SMALL SHIPS, SAME ITINERARY, TOTALLY DIFFERENT EXPERIENCES In short the weather impacted markedly on our cruise and we only sailed from Oban to Tobermory & stopped at Duart Castle (which was closed) on the return of our 3 night cruise. No effort was made to improve the guest experience with safety quoted as the dictating factor. In contrast our fellow passengers on the Glen Massan, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Has potential but is work in progress

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
uktog
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Yacht club is well appointed and spacious and is a quieter end of the ship - thank goodness as the rest of the ship was so busy many many children and as most of their activities had been cut back or closed there were lots of bored children running around and stressed parents chasing after them. You cannot blame the families, they were let down by advertised facilities not being open or the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Fabulous Ship (however)

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Helensburgh
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chosen due to sailing from Greenock round trip of UK , check in excellent Cabin with Balcony excellent . Food excellent although service slow . Social distancing non existent , shown to a table for two between two other table which were almost touching . Sun beds on deck actually touch each other , ship overcrowded numerous people not wearing masks a covid disaster waiting to happen ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Around Mull, Wildlife Explorer, disappointing - Should have "Weather permitting" in title!

Review for Glen Tarsan to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
geoff.moorhouse
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our chosen cruise was Around Mull, Wildlife Explorer and we had been very much looking forward to this, especially the wildlife. There is much to recommend Majestic Lines - the customer service pre-cruise was excellent and joining the ship all went very smoothly. Accommodation was much as expected. The weather was not great for June, wet and a bit windy. It was my assumption that the boat ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Le Ponant - Edinburgh to Copenhagen

Review for Le Boreal to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Lainerz
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

"Scottish Isles and Norwegian Fjords" We opted for the pre and post cruise options. Arriving in Edinburgh, we grabbed a cab to the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Caledonia which formerly house the Caledonian Railways terminal. When our cab stopped at the Waldorf, we planned to exchange currency (USD), however, a delightful gentleman who hailed a cab, graciously paid for our service. From the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Traveled with children

