Genoa Cruise Reviews

3.3
671 reviews

Ridiculous Covid testing procedure before boarding created a strong negative impression…

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
AaaR
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise was absolutely excellent in every way. The ship is beautiful and the staff is wonderful. However the testing requirement pre-boarding was a total mess. First of all MSC hadn’t made it clear that it was necessary to bring a negative Covid test (not older than 48 hours) to the check-in desk. So on arrival to the port we were sent to a nearby pharmacy to get our test certificate. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Inside Stateroom

A Terrible Experience

Review for MSC Fantasia to South America

User Avatar
alexvandijk
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Subject: Our experience on board the MSC Fantasia cruise ship. Embarkation in Genoa (Italy) on November 2, 2019, disembarkation November 20 2019 in Santos (Brazil). On November 2, 2019 we flew with the KLM to Milan. That went well. Then we drove a shuttle bus to Genoa, a journey of more than 2 hours. We had a cup of coffee on the plane around 10 a.m. and then nothing more. We did ...
Sail Date: November 2021

2nd Covid cruise

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
French Webers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We choose this cruise as a cruise to no where! MSC are currently only allowing passengers to get off the boat on organised excursions. With no chance of going off on your own. As a 4 star resort hotel the boat was great. However you currently need to pre book on the day jacuzzis (15 minute slots), this may have been because it was french school holidays and the boat was busy. I made sure I did ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Traveled with children

Delicious food & nice amenities

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Viddene
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

It was overall a very nice experience in the MSC Grandiosa, even with the very strict Covid restrictions on board. * Food quality is very good, specially the Italian dishes * Beverage service is slow and sometimes even rude some of the bars. * Guest communication regarding restrictions and rules, specially in the Jacuzzis should be improved. It's annoying having to reserve a place to ...
Sail Date: October 2021

First cruise on the MSC Seashore after the peak of the Covid-19 period in the Mediterranean

Review for MSC Seashore to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
jb9819
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our experience with the MSC Seashore with Aurea experience and additional Premium drink package. Cabin number 15257. Departure Oct. 3rd 2021 from Genova, Italy. We are a couple aged 55-60 years. We had organised a day in Genova before boarding to avoid possible mistakes or delays what might jeopardize our start of the Cruise. We were lucky. We had nice weather and no issues with our flight and ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Aurea Suite

Back to cruising........to Nowhere with my teenagers and my parents

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
BruCruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise last minute as we really needed a break from the rain back home, COVID-19 stress and the continuous lock down measures. MSC offered a great deal; book a select stateroom and get another one for free for your family. So we know we will cruise in a safe bubble, not get off the ship but just enjoy the company, the food, the sun light and have some fun!! It was absolutely ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

I would give it negative stars if I could

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
jonnyhansson
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Ended up on the Costa Smerelda as our MSC cruise was cancelled due to only allowing schengen passengers. Food - bland and basic - there is no pizza on the buffet of an Italian cruise ship and if you want pizza then you have to pay more than you would pay in central Rome for a pizza. Otherwise food in restaurants is bland, meat is cheap and poor quality and selection is very poor compared to ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Inaugural cruise in the YC - mixed feelings

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I had the chance to take part in the first cruise of Msc Seaside after a fourteen-month break. Although generally I am quite satisfied I have to admit that there are some things that disappointed me a lot. Regarding the Covid regulations, the same rules apply on Seaside as on Grandiosa. All passengers must have a negative covid test, another test is performed at the terminal. Everyone must ...
Sail Date: May 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Excellent Covid Cruise in the Yacht Club

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I don't understand why people are so afraid of cruises. Cruise ships are probably the safest places in the world. I wish all services ashore were so professional in terms of Covid prevention. Before boarding the ship, we had to do two tests, a PCR test in our country and a swab test at the terminal. Body temperature was measured before entering the terminal and on board the ship every day ...
Sail Date: December 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

cruise in covid19 times

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Joachimdc
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are belgian frequent cruisers and we couldn't wait any longer to cruise again. So we did. After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding. Embarkation was really quick after a negative test (but we had to stay in numberd groups of app.25 guests) No rush, because there were only app. 750 !!! guests on board, ...
Sail Date: November 2020

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

