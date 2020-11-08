Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

We choose this cruise as a cruise to no where! MSC are currently only allowing passengers to get off the boat on organised excursions. With no chance of going off on your own. As a 4 star resort hotel the boat was great. However you currently need to pre book on the day jacuzzis (15 minute slots), this may have been because it was french school holidays and the boat was busy. I made sure I did ...