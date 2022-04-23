  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
20742 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 20,747 Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Cruise Reviews

“We’re working on it” the sign of the trip or “Why can’t I get a bacon cheeseburger?”

Review for Caribbean Princess to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Part-timeruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had two cruises canceled in the past two years due to COVID - a 14 day Mediterranean n June 2020 and a Thanksgiving 2021 cruise to Aruba. Since we had to use our cruise credits, we booked a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean in 2022, shortly after Carnival Inc completed its restart - or so they claimed. The restart of service lags behind the k bel of service we previously expected from ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Great cruise, nice ship, horrible internet

Review for Celebrity Apex to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Balmoreboy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Day 10 of Transatlantic cruise on the Apex. Awesome entertainment and Rockumentary is the most awesome show we’ve seen in 30 cruises. Internet services resembling dial up modems of the 90s at best, or many times not at all. This is a transatlantic cruise and any help that has been requested has been extremely evasive and frustrating. It’s hard to enjoy a cruise with this many sea days with this ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Incredible Itinerary, ship and staff

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
cruisecritic2013
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wow! The Princess staff were incredibly friendly, professional and upbeat. They were thrilled to be back onboard and it showed over the 14 night sailing. Over and over again, the staff greeted us so happily and were so helpful -- from the restroom attendants to the officers. It really was over and above in attitude and service. Great food, desserts. Medallion worked well. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Disappointing but fun if you want to feel old

Review for Island Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
TikiEileen
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I choose this cruise because it was going through the Panama Canal and was going to have a stop in Panama. The itinerary was changed and it didn't stop in Panama. That was disappointing. Food in dining rooms and buffet was just ok. Nothing special. That was disappointing. However, the pizza on the upper deck was outstanding. Performers were good but selection of entertainment was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Interesting experiences

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Stratford1950
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise based on the ship and the length of time for the trip which was 12 nights. There were many good things about this adventure such as the solarium and the service…the staff really works hard to keep everyone happy. We ate at 2 specialty restaurants called Tuscan and Murano and the food and service was excellent…there were 4 in our group and we all felt the meal at Murano was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Unhappy and disappointed

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Mary ibrahim
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Because it’s new and whatever written about it But it’s a lye , first port was canceled we understand the situation but there should be some compensation , it was a waste of time to go on this ship , the entertainment program is very bad almost everyone we met on this ship is unhappy and devastated , the shops are very expensive , no regular shops for the important items needed , and all shops ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

What Luxury?

Review for Celebrity Apex to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
mweity
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am being held captive on Celebrity Apex. I tested positive for Covid while on the ship. (I tested negative before getting on the ship.) I am quarantined to my stateroom. My wife (who tested negative) was moved to another room. BTW, there are no mask protocols for guests on this ship. It's as if Covid doesn't exist. Eating room service is horrible. Their room service menu is the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Absolutely Beautiful !

Review for Celebrity Apex to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
GoodTimeCruiser2005
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is our second cruise since the re-start of cruising. We choose the Apex because being a new ship and Celebrity Cruises loyal guests . This ship is absolutely beautiful and the service by the crew is outstanding. We were very well served by all, servers in the four main dining rooms, the bartenders our stateroom attendant. He spoke French so a big plus for us. The shows were very good and I ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Beautiful ship, spotty service, average entertainment

Review for Celebrity Apex to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
tjmiles9
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We’ve cruised all the major brands and offer the following Pros/Cons for Celebrity Apex versus the others. Also we have included a few suggestions to help you get the most of your cruise if you pick this ship. Overall we enjoyed the cruise but we were expecting more given the elevated price. Pros: 1) Best embarkation….if you complete paperwork ahead of time the entire process takes 10 min ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Horrible experience for a suite passenger

Review for Celebrity Apex to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Beth223
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Very disappointing experience! We boarded the ship and went to the Retreat, as we had some questions pertaining to booked on-line ship experiences, that we had received no information on. An 'assistant' to the concierge attempted to assist us. I had questions regarding the Mixology 101 class that we booked, as well as our Deal or No Deal tickets. She informed us that the Mixology class was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Adventure Cruises Cruise Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.