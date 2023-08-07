Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

We arrived in Freeport, Bahamas which is a complete deserted island almost like Gilligan’s Island. Freeport, Bahamas has not recovered from the hurricane they had before COVID. The island has absolutely nothing to offer tourist. There is really no need to get off the ship in Freeport unless you have excursions, and they are not worth it. We did the sightseeing tour only to see that everything was ...