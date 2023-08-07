  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Freeport Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.9
Poor
1,113 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,117 Freeport Cruise Reviews

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Venezia

ReinandLance
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Freeport has been our least favourite port, but this time we took a cab to Taino Beach, and we sat just down from the paid Pirate Beach. Bernie's Tiki Hut, man that was right up our alley. SUPER nice people, cheap drinks, and the fresh lobster he BBQed for us was huge and delicious. Only reason for the 4 was because it was New Years Day, and there weren't enough cabs for everyone. Otherwise we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Trevv
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Bunch of cargo ships and nothing seemed to be worth in walking distance ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

NikkiGoons
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Freeport was very nice. Certainly not the flashiest place, but the beaches were lovely and the people were so so nice. We stayed the day at the Grand Lucayan Resort, and enjoyed it. The food and drinks were fine, but the pool and beach were amazing. The Lucayan market was nice, but it was a lot of the same. Would visit again. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Dzignd2Travel
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We arrived in Freeport, Bahamas which is a complete deserted island almost like Gilligan’s Island. Freeport, Bahamas has not recovered from the hurricane they had before COVID. The island has absolutely nothing to offer tourist. There is really no need to get off the ship in Freeport unless you have excursions, and they are not worth it. We did the sightseeing tour only to see that everything was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Venezia

Vermont Cruiser 1084
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Do not book with Carnival. Get off go get a van we had three couples so it was 10 bucks more per person. Told them to take a quick tour of the Island then go to a local bar. We had a blast with the locals and the food was seriously good. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Parisonyx04
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Industrial area. The beach was not walking distance. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

jayray78
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Freeport is still reeling from 2017's hurricane Dorian. I doubt it ever reclaims its former glory. I can't say I'd ever want to visit again in its current state. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Serguey143
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Our tour guide Mr. Moss was great. He took us to the beach to swim with the pigs and then to Freeport for shopping and eating. Mt. Moss recommended the restaurant Azucar and WOW, amazing food definitely recommend it for fresh seafood and great drinks ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

TSails
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

It is a terrible view from the ship, industrial, construction that doesn't seem to have changed in the last 7 months and nothing close to the dock. The beaches and other activities should be within a reasonable walking distance, not a 30 min drive. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Clint-1482
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have been to the Bahamas (Nassau), but Freeport is a cargo container area. Horrible place for a cruise ship to visit!! ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Styles from Freeport Reviews
Freeport Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.