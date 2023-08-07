Freeport has been our least favourite port, but this time we took a cab to Taino Beach, and we sat just down from the paid Pirate Beach. Bernie's Tiki Hut, man that was right up our alley. SUPER nice people, cheap drinks, and the fresh lobster he BBQed for us was huge and delicious. Only reason for the 4 was because it was New Years Day, and there weren't enough cabs for everyone. Otherwise we had ...
Freeport was very nice. Certainly not the flashiest place, but the beaches were lovely and the people were so so nice. We stayed the day at the Grand Lucayan Resort, and enjoyed it. The food and drinks were fine, but the pool and beach were amazing. The Lucayan market was nice, but it was a lot of the same. Would visit again. ...
We arrived in Freeport, Bahamas which is a complete deserted island almost like Gilligan’s Island. Freeport, Bahamas has not recovered from the hurricane they had before COVID. The island has absolutely nothing to offer tourist. There is really no need to get off the ship in Freeport unless you have excursions, and they are not worth it. We did the sightseeing tour only to see that everything was ...
Do not book with Carnival. Get off go get a van we had three couples so it was 10 bucks more per person. Told them to take a quick tour of the Island then go to a local bar. We had a blast with the locals and the food was seriously good. ...
Our tour guide Mr. Moss was great. He took us to the beach to swim with the pigs and then to Freeport for shopping and eating. Mt. Moss recommended the restaurant Azucar and WOW, amazing food definitely recommend it for fresh seafood and great drinks ...
It is a terrible view from the ship, industrial, construction that doesn't seem to have changed in the last 7 months and nothing close to the dock. The beaches and other activities should be within a reasonable walking distance, not a 30 min drive. ...