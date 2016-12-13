Wanted to try a river cruise after doing loads of ocean ones.
Pre departure no tickets,boarding passes or cabin labels
Cabin labels where give at arrival airport .I do not think priority board is value for money unless you have a later flight back to uk at the end of the cruise -you keep your cabin till 11.00 rather than 8.30,
Embarkation was swift and once you had gone through covid ...
We have river cruised on Tauck, Scenic, Vantage and Viking…..Uniworld is the worst! Poor and inconvenient docking spots (in an industrial dump one night), poor, non-regional food and wine, poor to no entertainment, poor guides and programs but VERY GREAT STAFF.!!
We expected wonderful local food and wines from the Moselle and Rhine region……no…..wines from S Africa, etc and food from some ...
I was really disappointed with Emerald. They advertised their food as being high-end cuisine. It was really average. I had their lunch in the dining room on the first two days of our 14 day cruise, and never returned. There is a lot of food, but it was all of mediocre quality. No complaints about breakfast, there was a lot of variety and it was excellent. Their dinners were not high-end cuisine. ...
We love the Moselle and the lovely towns on its shores. That part did not disappoint. This was a new cruise, and we were the first group to take it. This was our fourth cruise with Uniworld, and we have always loved the elegance of their product. Here’s what was disappointing: 1. no pianist on board - have always loved the sophisticated atmosphere in the lounge with a pianist taking requests. ...
Embarkation was easy, and our room was lovely. The shore excursions were more scripted than I usually care for, but for travelers who want to spend less time figuring it out on their own it would be perfect.
The service onboard was great. The crew were hilarious, and made you feel like you were with friends even though they were new. They were friendly and helpful. The food onboard was ...
We wanted to experience the Christmas Markets in various cities. Except for the tragedy in Strasbourg, we got our wish. The bus tour to the Black Forest was interesting , but rather long. That was modified from the original due to the changes needed not visit Strasbourg.
Meals were excellent with very attentive service. The room was quite nice - we enjoyed the bed facing the river, and the ...
This cruise line treated us like royalty! By day two the staff knew our names and preferences. Never did we want for anything....and in fact....had to politely decline service as they were always looking to see what they could provide. I can’t say enough positive about Crystal. Food was far beyond expectations. I tried things I would never normally try....and lived them. It will be exceedingly ...
My first river cruise, and it was great from beginning to end, The staff was amazing, very friendly and yet very professional. Having the clock maker from the black forest and his son there was very interesting, and the trip to their business was wonderful I so enjoyed this excursion. The Christmas Fairs were out of this world travel to and from was very enjoyable The food was very good and the ...
We have always wanted to go and experience the the German Christmas markets during the holidays. Many of our friends had told us Viking cruises were amazing, so we selected this Christmas Market cruise and it totally exceeded our expectations. From the size of the cabin, the room amenities and the heated floor in the bathroom, to the fantastic staff who took care of us we couldn't have been ...
We were able to fly ahead to Munich before transferring to Frankfurt to meet the ship. That was a nice side trip. When we were met at the airport, the airport was under construction. The staff that met us could have grabbed a cart to assist with the luggage as we had to walk quite a distance to the bus. It was quite a walk with all your luggage and we had older folks with us.
We were ...