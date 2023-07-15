  • Newsletter
Florence (Livorno) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
1,132 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,132 Florence (Livorno) Cruise Reviews

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Prima

iluvdisney4
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It’s an overnight port. $7 euro charge each day to get off the pier. I stayed on board first day, Leaning Tower of Pisa, day 2. That was lovely but bus, train, bus was difficult. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

P.O.S.H
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Great for its access to Pisa, Luca and Florence. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Livorno itself is nothing special. Most people who come here want to go to famous Florence, Tuscany wine country, or Cinque Terre, all of which are unfortunately significant drives and this makes for a long day, so it takes some health and stamina to visit those areas when based on a cruise. The closest tourist area to Livorno port is Pisa (just a half hour away) , but other than the famous ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Viva

Golfer1961
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship stopped at Livorno which is the gateway to Florence and Pisa where everyone goes. We had done these places before so we went into Livorno, this was a mistake, nothing to see or do, it was a Sunday, but nothing to see. A guide did say that everyone just passes through and it shows. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Viking Sky

boss61
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Pisa was interesting if touristy but Florence left us underwhelmed, other than the excellent (included) lunch. It lacked for presence, organization and green space. This optional excusion was a very long day; we'd have been happy to get back to the ship a couple of hours earlier. Our second day in Livorno was better. We opted for "A Day in Tuscany" and everything was charming but for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Viva

jabbaya
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked a tour with Viator and enjoyed a lunch at local chef's home. She cooked a wonderful Italian lunch. We got to help make the ravioli's. The views from their house were spectacular as we ate lunch looking out at the ocean. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Kkhuns
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Cannot access the town by foot. You are required to pay for a shuttle or taxi, there is no complimentary service. The town doesn’t have much to do besides shop. It is quite a ways from Florence so also deceiving when listed as Florence on the itinerary. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azura

PhilC601
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Grubby and dull. Book a trip somewhere, anywhere. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Epic

RedChilli
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Liverno was one hour train ride away from Florence. No transportation from Liverno is provided with cruise, you are on your own. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

Mayeux01
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The Bocelli Sea and Sound excursion is a great date experience. Great shopping, food and music. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

