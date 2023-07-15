Livorno itself is nothing special. Most people who come here want to go to famous Florence, Tuscany wine country, or Cinque Terre, all of which are unfortunately significant drives and this makes for a long day, so it takes some health and stamina to visit those areas when based on a cruise. The closest tourist area to Livorno port is Pisa (just a half hour away) , but other than the famous ...
The ship stopped at Livorno which is the gateway to Florence and Pisa where everyone goes. We had done these places before so we went into Livorno, this was a mistake, nothing to see or do, it was a Sunday, but nothing to see. A guide did say that everyone just passes through and it shows. ...
Pisa was interesting if touristy but Florence left us underwhelmed, other than the excellent (included) lunch. It lacked for presence, organization and green space. This optional excusion was a very long day; we'd have been happy to get back to the ship a couple of hours earlier.
Our second day in Livorno was better. We opted for "A Day in Tuscany" and everything was charming but for the ...
We booked a tour with Viator and enjoyed a lunch at local chef's home. She cooked a wonderful Italian lunch. We got to help make the ravioli's. The views from their house were spectacular as we ate lunch looking out at the ocean. ...
Cannot access the town by foot. You are required to pay for a shuttle or taxi, there is no complimentary service. The town doesn’t have much to do besides shop. It is quite a ways from Florence so also deceiving when listed as Florence on the itinerary. ...