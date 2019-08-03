Review for Seabourn Ovation to Baltic Sea

Seemed like a great city, but the Fringe Festival was in effect, bringing 800,000 extra tourists into the city. Could not take a cab anywhere near the castle. walked three miles uphill to get close enough for pictures. Unless you love being shoved around by crowds, do not go during the fringe festival. I would go back to see the many places we missed. I think that you could spend 3-4 days ...