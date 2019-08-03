  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Edinburgh (South Queensferry) Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
194 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 194 Edinburgh (South Queensferry) Cruise Reviews

Review for Viking Venus to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Knyght1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Edingburgh is a fascinating city with a long history. The Royal Mile, Holyrood, the Castle and other buildings are great to see and explore. Trying to see them on a relatively brief bus tour is not the way to see Edinburgh. We had spent 5 days in Edinburgh a few years ago and truly enjoyed it. The 5 stars is for the city; the tour itself was probably a 1 star. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
RosieErickson
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Heard history of the Royal Mile on the way to the Britannia ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
RosieErickson
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Explored the castle and had tea ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Crown Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
rsato
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Thursday was the final stop in Scotland at Edinburgh. The ship did not dock and used its lifeboats to shuttle people into the Queensferry port – the tender boat time and a 40 minute shuttle bus ride into town significantly delayed enjoyment of Edinburgh. Ray had obtained online tickets for Edinburgh Castle so they walked from St. Andrews square to Edinburgh Castle, built on top of a hill. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Crown Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
paulandjoyce
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Gorgeous scenery - took the x99 bus at the port for 9 pounds round trip. Had prebooked the castle tickets. We walked up to the castle - if you can’t walk there are buses and taxis. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Kay Joyce
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Too hard to really see much of the city in a short time on a general tour. We should have picked a specific point of interest and taken that tour. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Crown Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Lego
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Great tour. Tour guide was Lettia and she was super. Timing was just right for tour of Castle and a little shopping in Old Town. Edinburgh is beautiful. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Crown Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mikepmcm
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wold have preferred two day at this port vs Dublin, on our own we toured Edinburgh Castle, Holyrood Palace and walked the Royal Mile ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Crown Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Smueck
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Used the shuttle x99 out of the Port and spent the day in Edinburgh and two went to St Andrews to golf... fantastic ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
tpate12
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Seemed like a great city, but the Fringe Festival was in effect, bringing 800,000 extra tourists into the city. Could not take a cab anywhere near the castle. walked three miles uphill to get close enough for pictures. Unless you love being shoved around by crowds, do not go during the fringe festival. I would go back to see the many places we missed. I think that you could spend 3-4 days ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

