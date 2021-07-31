  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Dubrovnik Cruise Reviews

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
DarrenM
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Massive Game of Thrones fan. Loved the place. Absolutely beautiful. People so friendly. A must see for everyone. Old town is incredible. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Azura to Europe - All

User Avatar
Sam34jolly
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

One of the best ports to visit. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Chasdeannas
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was one of my favorite ports. Great remaining Roman ruins. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Eurodam to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mary Seas
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Dubrovnik Croatia was wonderful. We caught a local bus with a lady who lived by the port and went to sell embroidered goods at the main gate to the old walled city. WE wandered with our map and found many treasures. WE did not climb the uneven steps to walk the city walls but walked the length of the old town to the water outside the walls. WE found the churches well preserved and beautiful. ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Holmesie
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Dubrovnik was cancelled due to high winds the morning we were supposed to arrive in port. The crew stepped up and added additional on board activities and opened the Grand Dining Room to provide another dining option. ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Review for Viking Venus to Mediterranean

User Avatar
irener1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Because i had not done this area before and it was amazing place with lots of history. ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Review for Viking Venus to Mediterranean

User Avatar
mauicruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Unbelievably crowded! Not possible to social distance. Last time we were there it was quiet with few tourist. Parked ourselves in a cafe on the main square and people watched while drinking a local beer--Ozujsko--excellent. ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
njbsurrey
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Gorgeous, we did a private walking trip and cable car tour, 4 hours. Town was very busy and hot. ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Review for Viking Sea to Mediterranean

User Avatar
cboyle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

John and I had visited Dubrovnik in 2008 with our son and DIL. We all walked the city walls (in the rain) and afterwards John and I took a DIY walking tour of the old city. Today we again took a walking tour on the walls. The 2.75 hour “Dubrovnik’s Fortification: A City Wall Walk” was rated demanding; although the walking is only about 1.5 miles, there are a lot of uneven steps. The pace of the ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Steelydad2021
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Game of Thrones ticky tack aside, there is unique authenticity. Like a M.C Escher painting of soaring stairs, archways, alleyways and charm. Wildly popular and for good reason. ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Other Cruise Styles from Dubrovnik Reviews
Dubrovnik Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
