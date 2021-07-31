Review for Eurodam to Mediterranean

Dubrovnik Croatia was wonderful. We caught a local bus with a lady who lived by the port and went to sell embroidered goods at the main gate to the old walled city. WE wandered with our map and found many treasures. WE did not climb the uneven steps to walk the city walls but walked the length of the old town to the water outside the walls. WE found the churches well preserved and beautiful. ...