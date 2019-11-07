  • Newsletter
Doha Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
6 reviews

1-6 of 6 Doha Cruise Reviews

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
alexae
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Not ready to welcome visitors yet. Visa issues resulted in 2 hour delay. Will never go there again. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Middle East

User Avatar
Mjk88
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Got free shuttle to main area. Walked to souk..well followed some people then seen the signs. As early it was quiet when arrived. Some Indians do pester a little on way asking if you need taxi or tour but ignore them if don’t need just remember they are working. Souk was the best ever. Traditional and just amazing. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Quintiles
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Great bus trip to see Doha, falcon hospital, a lovely souk and a BBQ on an old Dhow boat. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
torrie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Doha CityTour With msc tour was very good and interesting ...would have liked to see more of the a water front area eg Oyster bay area ...very informative ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for MSC Bellissima to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
militaryman9
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The skyline of the city is very modern, but lacks the character of it's rivals. The city is going through major building works, in readiness for the future world sports events,to be held there. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Marella Discovery to Asia

User Avatar
rosevew
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We did this independently, walking from the port gates. Other than having to run the gauntlet of taxi drivers and Dhow boat operators, it was quite easy to see the Museum of Islamic Art and the Souk Waif. It's worth knowing that you can get a free golf buggy ride from the port gate car park out around the MIA Park. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Doha
MSC Cruises Doha Cruise Reviews
