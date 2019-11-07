Got free shuttle to main area. Walked to souk..well followed some people then seen the signs. As early it was quiet when arrived. Some Indians do pester a little on way asking if you need taxi or tour but ignore them if don’t need just remember they are working. Souk was the best ever. Traditional and just amazing. ...
We did this independently, walking from the port gates. Other than having to run the gauntlet of taxi drivers and Dhow boat operators, it was quite easy to see the Museum of Islamic Art and the Souk Waif.
It's worth knowing that you can get a free golf buggy ride from the port gate car park out around the MIA Park. ...