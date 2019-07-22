We enjoyed every minute of this unique cruise. The ship & its facilities were first class. The crew at all levels were fantastic. Cabins, cleanliness, & overall efficiency were first class. The excursions were well planned, the Explorer craft were comfortable & well suited for their purpose. Unique scenery both on & offshore.
The casual atmosphere was ideally suited to this type of cruise. The ...
We cruised Darwin to Broome, with 110 passengers. Unfortunately one 'Explorer' (smaller boat for shore excursions) was being repaired in Darwin, so we had to manage with only one. The staff managed the daily excursions extremely well with balancing this and we all enjoyed the excursions. The food was wonderful, a very high standard, with great menu choices. The only thing to criticise would ...
Just completed compiling our Photo Album for the just completed Kimberly Cruise. Such great memories.
This was a double birthday cruise for my wife and I, and we were not disappointed.
Because of Covid and the inability of passengers to make the trip to Darwin, we were blessed with sharing the cruise with only 32 other passengers on a 72 passenger vessel. We were very spoilt
Captain ...
We explored the Kimberley Coast on board the Coral Adventurer departing Darwin 25th June arriving Broome 5th July. From the moment we stepped onboard we were treated like VIPs. During this COVID time we found the company so professional and caring. All aspects of health and safety were covered with daily temperature checks and a medical professional on board. The crew and expedition leaders were ...
Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...
Fabulous cruise. Always wanted to snorkel raja ampat, perfect in every way. Best holiday ever from every aspect. We left from Darwin and disembarked at Biak in West Papua. Coral Expeditions offer a charter flight back to Darwin at an extra expense but this was worthwhile as we were back in Darwin in 2 hrs whereas if we had arranged our own flights back, it would have taken 25 hrs. Coral Adventurer ...
We liked the itinerary and were keen to discover a new ship. Our initial impression of the ship was it was well refurbished although the cabins were small they were well laid out and had plenty of storage. We had a balcony cabin which had a kettle and a fridge which both came in handy during our voyage. The cabins were well serviced in line with other cruise ships. There are lots of restaurants on ...
We chose these cruises for the expeditions and ability of the vessel to get into small ports and also to change course to find unexpected delights. We also love French food!
The expedition leaders were wonderful as were their lectures each evening on the following day's adventures. All the crew went out of their way to make sure those of us who were less able-bodied were included in as many ...
We did the most amazing cruise from Broome W.A. to Darwin N.T. 10 night/ 11 days in the most awesome part of the world. There were only 45 passengers on board and the crew were amazing. The excursions which were twice a day were interesting and the guides were amazing in their information about the areas we visited. The scenery and areas in the Kimberley was so amazing and quiet. Heaps of ...
Having sailed twice before with Ponant on expedition cruises the choice for our cruise to the Kimberley was easy to make as we knew first hand the type of cruise that we would be joining. Ponant are a little expensive compared to some other operators in the Kimberley area, however the quality with Ponant is always the same and they spare nothing to allow each person to enjoy the most out of the ...