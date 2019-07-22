  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Darwin Cruise Reviews

A GREAT UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
redbourne
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoyed every minute of this unique cruise. The ship & its facilities were first class. The crew at all levels were fantastic. Cabins, cleanliness, & overall efficiency were first class. The excursions were well planned, the Explorer craft were comfortable & well suited for their purpose. Unique scenery both on & offshore. The casual atmosphere was ideally suited to this type of cruise. The ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Amazing Holiday of a Lifetime

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
JHBa
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We cruised Darwin to Broome, with 110 passengers. Unfortunately one 'Explorer' (smaller boat for shore excursions) was being repaired in Darwin, so we had to manage with only one. The staff managed the daily excursions extremely well with balancing this and we all enjoyed the excursions. The food was wonderful, a very high standard, with great menu choices. The only thing to criticise would ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Magnificent Kimberly Cruise

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
happytymz
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Just completed compiling our Photo Album for the just completed Kimberly Cruise. Such great memories. This was a double birthday cruise for my wife and I, and we were not disappointed. Because of Covid and the inability of passengers to make the trip to Darwin, we were blessed with sharing the cruise with only 32 other passengers on a 72 passenger vessel. We were very spoilt Captain ...
Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for the wonderful feedback and we are glad you enjoyed the voyage. The Kimberley is a spectacular place and holds a special place in our hearts. We will share your feedback with the...

Sail Date: September 2021

Only way to see the Kimberley Coast is with Coral Expeditions!

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
mezng
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We explored the Kimberley Coast on board the Coral Adventurer departing Darwin 25th June arriving Broome 5th July. From the moment we stepped onboard we were treated like VIPs. During this COVID time we found the company so professional and caring. All aspects of health and safety were covered with daily temperature checks and a medical professional on board. The crew and expedition leaders were ...
Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for joining us on board and for sharing your experience. We have shared your review with our crew who strive to create the best adventures for our guests. We look forward to seeing you...

Sail Date: June 2021

Very disappointing

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
cruisealotnow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...
Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

On behalf of Coral Expeditions, I thank you for taking the time to complete a review of your recent cruise. It is disappointing to hear that you did not enjoy aspects of the experience...

Sail Date: May 2021

Spice Islands & Raja ampat

Review for Coral Adventurer to Asia

User Avatar
Jennycameron
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Fabulous cruise. Always wanted to snorkel raja ampat, perfect in every way. Best holiday ever from every aspect. We left from Darwin and disembarked at Biak in West Papua. Coral Expeditions offer a charter flight back to Darwin at an extra expense but this was worthwhile as we were back in Darwin in 2 hrs whereas if we had arranged our own flights back, it would have taken 25 hrs. Coral Adventurer ...
Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Greetings Jenny and thank you for your feedback and review on the Coral Adventurer's latest expeditions in the Spice Islands. This is a spectacular region to visit and we are thrilled that...

Sail Date: December 2019

Relaxing and crew eager to please

Review for Explorer Dream to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Carolyn farbby
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We liked the itinerary and were keen to discover a new ship. Our initial impression of the ship was it was well refurbished although the cabins were small they were well laid out and had plenty of storage. We had a balcony cabin which had a kettle and a fridge which both came in handy during our voyage. The cabins were well serviced in line with other cruise ships. There are lots of restaurants on ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Amazing expedition to the Kimberley Coast and on to Bali

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
gaskellsdownunder
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose these cruises for the expeditions and ability of the vessel to get into small ports and also to change course to find unexpected delights. We also love French food! The expedition leaders were wonderful as were their lectures each evening on the following day's adventures. All the crew went out of their way to make sure those of us who were less able-bodied were included in as many ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Amazing

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Dianpatjohnmarch
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We did the most amazing cruise from Broome W.A. to Darwin N.T. 10 night/ 11 days in the most awesome part of the world. There were only 45 passengers on board and the crew were amazing. The excursions which were twice a day were interesting and the guides were amazing in their information about the areas we visited. The scenery and areas in the Kimberley was so amazing and quiet. Heaps of ...
Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your wonderful review. Your right, the Kimberley is the most awesome part of the world! Glad to hear you enjoyed the beautiful Kimberley region just as much as we do, and that...

Sail Date: August 2019

MUST DO TRIP WITH PONANT

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
oziekev007
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having sailed twice before with Ponant on expedition cruises the choice for our cruise to the Kimberley was easy to make as we knew first hand the type of cruise that we would be joining. Ponant are a little expensive compared to some other operators in the Kimberley area, however the quality with Ponant is always the same and they spare nothing to allow each person to enjoy the most out of the ...
Sail Date: July 2019

