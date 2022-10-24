We took the Cenote Hopping excursion through the ship. It was a lot of fun. We went to a beautiful park where some cenotes are located, and we swan and kayaked in them. Some local Mayan-descended people cooked us lunch. All the food was very fresh and tasty!
We also zip-lined, which was not in the description of the excursion. And we got back to the ship a little late; fortunately, ...
Rented a car and drove the island as we usually do stopping here and there for drinks and food. We really enjoy Coconuts on the windward side of the island as it has a great view and is, well, a great place for drinks and food. ...
Cozumel is well Cozumel. We didn't do any of the excursions but just shopped at the different stores and enjoyed lunch at Three Amigos. The food there was a little pricey (no surprise) but very good with good portions. ...
Always plenty to do here if you want to get out and about.
We went snorkelling at Chankanaab beach, which was worthwhile, although the sea lion show is a bit disturbing these days. Animals shouldn't be performing for tourists these days. ...
My first trip to Cozumel was in 1978. It's changed a lot in 40 years since a lot of ships use this port. But in the last 10yrs it hasn't changed much. Just like parts of London (and other areas in the world) there are many "Ye old tourist shops". Except here you get hassled (although its worse on the mainland of Mexico). ...
Went to Mayan Ruins on the island, but Tulum is much better if you want to see great ruins. Cozumel is always fun and again, bought lots of silver and will have my jeweler access to make sure the turquoise stones are real and not plastic. ...