Cozumel Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
6804 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 6,825 Cozumel Cruise Reviews

Review for Carnival Mardi Gras to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Latinalady
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cozumel was beautiful ❤️ got to eat buy and Walk ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Review for Sky Princess to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ahjs73
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We took the Cenote Hopping excursion through the ship. It was a lot of fun. We went to a beautiful park where some cenotes are located, and we swan and kayaked in them. Some local Mayan-descended people cooked us lunch. All the food was very fresh and tasty! We also zip-lined, which was not in the description of the excursion. And we got back to the ship a little late; fortunately, ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Review for Carnival Celebration to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
JBEAS11
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Did the cenote hopping shore excursion on mainland. 5/10 ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Carnival Glory to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
gsande3006
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Rented a car and drove the island as we usually do stopping here and there for drinks and food. We really enjoy Coconuts on the windward side of the island as it has a great view and is, well, a great place for drinks and food. ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Norwegian Prima to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Lfermis
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Go to the Dolphin Experience. You haven't lived until you have been "kissed" by a dolphin. ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Carnival Mardi Gras to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
sbahrns
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cozumel is well Cozumel. We didn't do any of the excursions but just shopped at the different stores and enjoyed lunch at Three Amigos. The food there was a little pricey (no surprise) but very good with good portions. ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Okraf
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Always plenty to do here if you want to get out and about. We went snorkelling at Chankanaab beach, which was worthwhile, although the sea lion show is a bit disturbing these days. Animals shouldn't be performing for tourists these days. ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
annfromtexas
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My first trip to Cozumel was in 1978. It's changed a lot in 40 years since a lot of ships use this port. But in the last 10yrs it hasn't changed much. Just like parts of London (and other areas in the world) there are many "Ye old tourist shops". Except here you get hassled (although its worse on the mainland of Mexico). ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
philbop
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Went to Mayan Ruins on the island, but Tulum is much better if you want to see great ruins. Cozumel is always fun and again, bought lots of silver and will have my jeweler access to make sure the turquoise stones are real and not plastic. ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Review for Carnival Conquest to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
FlyGuy0327
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

It’s a small port, with many shops, bars, and restaurants. Very hot the day we arrived, with 5 other ships in port as well, about a 5-10 min walk from the ship. ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Cozumel Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
